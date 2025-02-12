Minister missing in action

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The ongoing crisis in TT demands leadership, yet National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds remains conspicuously absent. Where is he while crime and corruption spiral out of control? Where is his voice amidst the alarming deterioration of law and order?

His silence in the wake of the Erla Harewood-Christopher situation is just the latest example of his appalling dereliction of duty.

Hinds’s tenure has been nothing short of disastrous. He has repeatedly demonstrated incompetence, indifference, and an outright inability to fulfil the critical responsibilities of his office.

Under his watch, criminal elements operate with impunity, law-abiding citizens live in fear, and national security has become a laughing stock. He has proven himself incapable of addressing the escalating violence and disorder that plague this nation.

If his strategy is to do nothing while the country suffers, then he is succeeding spectacularly.

However, the failure does not rest solely with Hinds. The PNM government, under Prime Minister Rowley, has nurtured and sustained this culture of incompetence.

>

For nearly a decade, this administration has prioritised political loyalty over governance, choosing to shield ineffective ministers instead of holding them accountable.

This government has become synonymous with empty promises, misplaced priorities, and a blatant disregard for the well-being of the citizens it was elected to serve.

TT cannot afford leaders who are missing in action. If Hinds refuses to step up, he must step down. And if the government continues to defend his incompetence, then it too must be removed.

The people are watching, and the patience of the nation is wearing thin.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima