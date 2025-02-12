Desalcott repairs completed early

Newly appointed WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday. -

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said emergency electrical repairs at the Desalination Company of TT Ltd (Desalcott) were finished ahead of schedule.

Full water production was restored as of 11 am, hours ahead of the expected 3 pm completion time.

Areas in central and southwest Trinidad were forecast to be affected.

WASA says efforts are being made to return water supply to normal as quickly as possible.

Customers can still request a limited truck-borne water service service via WASA’s service app or the customer portal on its website.

For further information customers can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.