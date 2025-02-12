Desalcott down for emergency repairs
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said some customers will have a reduced water supply owing to emergency electrical repairs at the Desalination Company of TT Ltd (Desalcott).
The repairs are scheduled to begin on February 12 at 9 am and are expected to be completed by 3 pm on the same day.
During this time water delivery from Desalcott to WASA will be reduced from the usual 40 million gallons per day to 20-24 million gallons.
A press release from WASA said customers in Central and South West Trinidad may experience disruptions or low water pressure.
The release said Desalcott has assured WASA that every effort is being made to complete the repairs as scheduled and ramp up to full water delivery beginning at 3 pm.
WASA said a limited truck-borne water service would be available on request for affected customers. They can request this service via WASA’s service app or the customer portal on its website.
For further information or to request a truck-borne delivery, customers can also contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.
Affected Central areas:
Caroni
Warrenville
Cunupia
Chaguanas
Caparo
Chase Village
Couva
Point Lisas
California
Claxton Bay
Plaisance Park
Pointe-a-Pierre
Affected South West areas:
San Fernando
Vistabella
Marabella
Gasparillo
South West Union Hall
Pleasantville
Palmiste
Phillipine
Duncan Village
Esperance
Gulf View
Bel Air
La Romaine
South Oropouche
Otaheite
Rousillac
Aripero
Parts of La Brea
Avocat
Fyzabad
Parts of Siparia (including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village)
San Francique
Woodland
Debe
Syne Village
Lowkie Trace
Sunrees Road
Mora Dam Road
