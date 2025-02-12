Desalcott down for emergency repairs

The finishing pump station where treated water is pumped through WASA's distribution network from its Caroni Water Treatment Plant to consumers across TT. -File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said some customers will have a reduced water supply owing to emergency electrical repairs at the Desalination Company of TT Ltd (Desalcott).

The repairs are scheduled to begin on February 12 at 9 am and are expected to be completed by 3 pm on the same day.

During this time water delivery from Desalcott to WASA will be reduced from the usual 40 million gallons per day to 20-24 million gallons.

A press release from WASA said customers in Central and South West Trinidad may experience disruptions or low water pressure.

The release said Desalcott has assured WASA that every effort is being made to complete the repairs as scheduled and ramp up to full water delivery beginning at 3 pm.

>

WASA said a limited truck-borne water service would be available on request for affected customers. They can request this service via WASA’s service app or the customer portal on its website.

For further information or to request a truck-borne delivery, customers can also contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.

Affected Central areas:

Caroni

Warrenville

Cunupia

Chaguanas

Caparo

Chase Village

>

Couva

Point Lisas

California

Claxton Bay

Plaisance Park

Pointe-a-Pierre

Affected South West areas:

San Fernando

Vistabella

>

Marabella

Gasparillo

South West Union Hall

Pleasantville

Palmiste

Phillipine

Duncan Village

Esperance

Gulf View

>

Bel Air

La Romaine

South Oropouche

Otaheite

Rousillac

Aripero

Parts of La Brea

Avocat

Fyzabad

>

Parts of Siparia (including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village)

San Francique

Woodland

Debe

Syne Village

Lowkie Trace

Sunrees Road

Mora Dam Road