Children's Authority rescues 3 children, abusive father arrested

- File photo

A Moruga man who was seen in a February 10 video abusing one of his sons and threatening him with a knife has been arrested.

The 43-year-old suspect, from Marac Village, was taken into custody by the Special Victim Department (SVD) around 9 pm on February 11.

The Children’s Authority rescued the nine-year-old child who was seen being physically and verbally abused on the video, along with two of his brothers, seven and five.

Police were alerted to the incident around 3.45 pm on February 11, when a Moruga woman reported a disturbing call she had received from her daughter earlier that day.

The woman said her daughter, who lives near the suspect, had said that around 8.45 pm on February 10, she heard a child screaming outside her home.

>

Outside she saw a man she knew holding a knife while physically abusing one of his sons in the road.

She recorded the incident in a three minute and 20-second video on her phone.

Police contacted the Children’s Authority and SVD.

Around 9 pm on February 11, officers from the Moruga Police Station under the supervision of Asp Bandhan and including Sgt Charles, acting Sgt Mungroo, Southern Division Task Force, Cpl Ramdass, WPC Valentine of the SVD and a representative of the authority, went to the suspect's home.

Police said arrangements will be made to record statements and retrieve the footage in their continuing enquiries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.