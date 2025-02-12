bmobile endorses Iwer, Yung Bredda, Mical Teja

Yung Bredda - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Soca artiste Nailah Blackman, Road March winner Mical Teja, Yung Bredda and Neil "Iwer" George are on the 2025 roster of artistes endorsed by bmobile.

A media release from the company said, "This investment solidifies bmobile's commitment to local culture and marks a powerful partnership that celebrates the vibrant energy of Carnival."

Nailah, an endorsee for the past two consecutive years, inked a two-year extension with the company, the release said.

Speaking about the alliance, the Round and Rosie’singer said in the release, "I feel incredibly blessed and excited to be with the number one network in Trinidad and Tobago. Right now, bmobile has taken a turn to be very fun and innovative with everything they’re doing with their campaigns. I think our brands align perfectly. bmobile is strictly local, and I am a local artiste, born and bred but international at the same time. We’re taking local to higher heights, and that’s all I ever wanted to do.”

On the company's continued partnership with Blackman, Kashif Greaves, assistant vice president of consumer sales said, “Nailah has been a fantastic endorsee. She embodies the same core values of the bmobile brand, pushing the culture forward, not just locally but into international spaces. She recently signed an international contract that gives her a wider audience to share our culture and music. She has been fantastic and is always willing to support. She is also very creative.”

Greaves said welcoming Yung Bredda, Iwer George, and Mical Teja to the green network, highlights the company's commitment to supporting a diverse range of soca talent.

"Signing these new artistes signals the coming together of minds, ideas, thoughts, and innovations,” he said.

“Iwer, a legend of soca, paved the way for today's vibrant sounds of Yung Bredda and Mical Teja, showcasing the genre's dynamic evolution. This mirrors bmobile's own journey from the reliable foundation of fixed lines to the cutting-edge innovation of our new slate of products and services. Just as soca continues to evolve, bmobile adapts and innovates, connecting generations and driving progress.”

Commenting on the endorsement, Yung Bredda, aka Akhenaton Lewis said, “It’s an honour to be part of a brand that stands on business. It didn’t take me by surprise, as I am continuously working hard to reap these rewards. bmobile recognises the ambition of my team and I and collectively grasp the opportunity to capitalise on a major market. Stay tuned to see how much more we have in store.”

To TT’s youth he says: “Continue striving even when you’re not feeling your best. It takes a lot of hard work to be successful and to maintain a certain standard.”

In addition to these partnerships bmobile said it is going all out for Carnival 2025 – from sponsoring organisations like National Carnival Commission (NCC) Pan Trinbago and popular fetes and events, to partnering with the Red Cross to keep children safe while on the road.

The company said it bsquare concert, taking place in Trinidad and in Tobago, promises to be bigger and better Also, bmobile will give away $1 million to Carnival events via tickets, costumes, and VIP access to premium experiences.