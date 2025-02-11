Yung Bredda, Nailah in Ultimate Soca Champion finals
Yung Bredda and Nailah Blackman are among the ten finalists in the Ultimate Soca Champion.
The organisers announced the finalists on February 10 following the semifinals on February 9 at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
A statement described the competition as fierce with contestants delivering “show-stopping performances.”
Grenada’s Dash and Blaka Dan are also among the finalists.
There will be five youth soca champion finalists with Paris Coutain and Kristina James among them.
Youth Soca Champion finalists:
Christo
Kristina James
Paris Coutain
Sackie
Sucre
Ultimate Soca Champion finalists:
Anika Berry
Blaka Dan
Cassell
Dash
Ding Dong
Nailah Blackman
Orlando Octave
Preedy
Snakey
Yung Bredda
Comments
"Yung Bredda, Nailah in Ultimate Soca Champion finals"