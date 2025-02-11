Yung Bredda, Nailah in Ultimate Soca Champion finals

Yung Bredda and Nailah Blackman are among the ten finalists in the Ultimate Soca Champion.

The organisers announced the finalists on February 10 following the semifinals on February 9 at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

A statement described the competition as fierce with contestants delivering “show-stopping performances.”

Grenada’s Dash and Blaka Dan are also among the finalists.

There will be five youth soca champion finalists with Paris Coutain and Kristina James among them.

Youth Soca Champion finalists:

Christo

Kristina James

Paris Coutain

Sackie

Sucre

Ultimate Soca Champion finalists:

Anika Berry

Blaka Dan

Cassell

Dash

Ding Dong

Nailah Blackman

Orlando Octave

Preedy

Snakey

Yung Bredda