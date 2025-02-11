WASA, HDC, give us water, please

- File photo

THE EDITOR: On behalf of Ramdial Mahabir Lands Phase I and II, Morvant, I am appealing to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for water in our taps.

Ninety-six families have been suffering water interruptions for months. The situation has worsened dramatically in the past week, with a complete loss of water. These developments lack essential water tanks.

We demand immediate action to restore our water supply. Is the complaints department no longer functioning? Please, these 96 families want water in our taps every day, not late at night when we are sleeping.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail

