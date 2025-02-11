Voters want integrity, substance

THE EDITOR: I am what people refer to as an independent voter. I voted for the People's National Movement (PNM) in 2020 because of covid19. In 2015 I voted for the People's Partnership (PP) because I supported the work that the then PP government was doing.

Because of the terrible state this country is in, I planned not to vote in 2025 because I felt hopeless and, to be honest, helpless. But that changed when Prakash Ramadhar took control of the Congress of the People (COP).

I listened to him on some talk programme interviews and his press conference on Saturday last. I am impressed and can say with clear confidence that I will be voting for the COP or any party that it support.

My wife is a supporter of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and really loves its political leader Gary Griffith. But recently Griffith has been praising the PNM and prime minister-in-waiting Stuart Young while attacking the other parties. As an independent voter I cannot support the UNC, the PNM or the NTA, so I will certainly vote for the COP.

The purpose of my letter is to let people know that voters want substance and leadership with integrity, not bitter attacks on the campaign trail. Griffith should stop his abusive behaviour if he wants to build his party and attract support.

>

SACHIN RAMOUTAR

Arranguez