UTT snap MIC's win-streak in All Sectors Netball

UNIVERSITY of TT (UTT) snapped Metal Indies Company Ltd (MIC) four-match winning streak after grabbing a close 41-38 victory on February 8, when round five of the Courts All Sectors Netball League tipped off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

Despite MIC’s Janeisha Cassimy leading all scorers with 29 goals, UTT’s combination of Afeisha Noel (23) and Kalifa McCollin Lopez (18) proved superior. Noel and Lopez were UTT’s only scorers, while Reeka Seerattan (14) and Rehanna Ali (one) also scored for MIC.

UTT’s win saw them draw level on points (eight each) with leaders MIC on the four-team premiership standings. Both teams have now won four and lost one of their past five matches this season.

In the feature match, UTC secured their first win from five courtesy a 50-36 triumph over Jabloteh. Genesis Clifford (26) and Liliah Matthews (24) did all the scoring for UTC, while Jeselle Navarro (12), LaToya Thomas (12), Abeni Taylor (nine) and Julia Britto (three) got on the scoresheet for Jabloteh.

UTC and Jabloteh are also tied on two points each, both with just one win from five matches.

In the championship division, UWI schooled MIC 54-35 to remain unbeaten after five rounds. The in-form Maikea Bramble scored 46 from 57 attempts with Keiko Roy (five) and Tishanna Alexis (three) chipping in.

Tiffany Gonzales (21), Elisha Ramkissoon (eight) and Erica Job (six) scored for MIC.

Other championship matches saw Bermudez bake Defence Force 51-39 and UTT trump Police 69-18.

In the alternative division, Fire Youth scorched Police 38-10 while UTT got past Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) by default after a PNYC player fell ill during the first quarter and no substitute to replace her.

Matches continue on February 13.