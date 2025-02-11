Two teens dead, third injured in Pointe-a-Pierre crash

The San Fernando General Hospital. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO young men from Marabella died and a third was seriously injured when the car in which they were passengers crashed into a lightpole at Pointe-a-Pierre, after the driver evaded a police roadblock.

The dead teens have been identified as Kelita Jamal King, 16, of Riverside Road, Battoo Boulevard, Marabella, and Trey Collymore, 19, of Harmony Hall, Marabella.

The third passenger, Joel Yarde, 16, of Second Street, Battoo Avenue, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

A police report said around 9.40 pm on February 10, police from the Marabella station were holding a road exercise on the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre, near Tropical Plaza.

They saw a Red Nissan Tiida driving fast along the road and tried to stop it.

The driver refused to stop and drove off at the same speed. The police chased the Tiida, whose driver reportedly lost control near the Flower Pot Beach and veered off the road, hitting the light pole.

The impact damaged the front and rear of the car.

Police found three male passengers of African descent pinned in the back seat. The driver reportedly fled.

The Mon Repos Fire Services, led by FSSO Solomon, used the jaws of life to remove the passengers from the wreck.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene examined King but found no vital signs. Yarde and Collymore were taken to the SFGH. Collymore died of his injuries while being treated.

W/Cpl Changoor is continuing enquires.