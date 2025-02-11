Trump a leader for the times

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Possibly because of the measures he took in his previous tenure as president of the US and his now outspoken objectives, Donald Trump is generally viewed with scepticism since returning to the White House.

But if we should face reality, while many of us may view Trump as an unpredictable leader, given the increasing dictatorships and similar mindsets in supposedly democratic countries, don’t we need a leader, especially in a huge but sociable democracy as the US, with the tenacity of Trump?

For more than two centuries the US has stood up against dictatorships, assisted countries grappling economically, welcomed or even turned a blind eye to immigrants running from those same dictatorships and struggling economies, and in modern times has willingly shared its tremendous technological advancement with Third World countries.

The US has also been a major food exporter and importer of products of many Third World countries.

Over the decades, as global appeal for democracy grew and was achieved, this brought out the otherwise veiled political differences as people recognised they were now free to express their innermost opinions. We will have diverse opinions on various matters, but not all of us truly acknowledge the equal rights of our fellow countrymen.

>

Over the years, because of this very mentality, the US was requested to intervene and brought tranquillity to those countries. And it is for this very reason, for decades, many of us ran to the US because we saw/heard/read what a truly liberated democracy was supposed to be like.

Of course, time and lifestyles continue to change. And now the US needs to closely review its reputed relaxed immigration policies and the decades of their exploitation.

As in all democracies (well most), there are generally two major political parties. In the US, when it comes to immigration policies, one of the political parties appears to be commonly viewed as the party that not just accepts immigrants spontaneously entering into the country, but even extending compassionate opportunities.

The other party, however, while not high-handed, appears to have a more unwavering approach on this dicey trend.

The US has long been globally viewed as the best country in which to reside. And now given climate change, wars, food shortages, lack of jobs, a vital need for freedom of expression, etc in many countries, the US is possibly the first country that comes to mind when one decides to foresake his homeland.

Nonetheless, no country on Earth can sustain an ever-increasing migrant population. Naturally, it should not be surprising to see one of the major US parties and its leader with the tenacity to take corrective steps.

Of course, we’re all human and are prone to human weaknesses/errors. As leaders, sometimes in the face of the gigantic challenges before us, and wanting to show those opposing us (in and out of our country) that we are capable of handling sensitive situations, we sometimes ignore humanistic ways of correcting things.

One of the things that makes it less challenging for established leaders to make firm decisions could be their concrete personal financial status. So, having a leader with already robust private financial standings and now with the power of leadership of the world’s most reputably prosperous nation, can any one man or nation dictate to him?

Since becoming president, Trump has freed those accused of invading Capitol Hill. In TT’s democracy, our two major political parties have for decades accused each other of serious state corruption, but to this day no one has been sentenced. Similarities?

>

No one man should dictate how a democracy works. However, given today’s global challenges, especially wars and growing dictatorships, and even while not agreeing 100 per cent with everything he says he intends to do, the people of America have chosen someone who they believe is most suited to the present global ambiance.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas