Top teams clash in SSCL round five

IT will be a battle between two unbeaten teams when defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas play Naparima College in round five of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premier division. The teams will clash at the Naparima ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando from 10 am on February 11.

Presentation have won all four of their matches this season and lead the standings. "Pres" have been fortunate to play all their matches as rain has hampered many games during the season.

In round four against Fatima College in Mucurapo on February 4, Presentation were in trouble on 118/6 in the 25th over batting first. The middle and lower order showed fight and posted a competitive 224 all out in 49.1 overs. Aneal Rooplal, more known for his spin bowling, scored 62 off 77 deliveries batting at number eight.

Fatima were skittled out for 56 in 29.4 overs as Presentation maintained their perfect record with a 168-run victory. Daron Dhanraj grabbed 6/16 in ten overs for the defending champions.

Presentation will aim to contain Naparima opening batsman Amit Chan. Chan cracked 102 in Naparima's 121-run victory in the last round against St Benedict's College.

The right-handed batsman steered "Naps" to a formidable 288 all out in 49.4 overs. In reply, St Benedict's could only muster 167/8 in 50 overs.

In other round five matches, title contenders Presentation College San Fernando will meet St Mary's College at Union Hall grounds, Fatima will try to rebound against Hillview College at Fatima, promoted teams Toco Secondary and ASJA Boys College San Fernando will meet at the Brooklyn Recreation Grounds in Sangre Grande and St Benedict's battle Vishnu Boys' Hindu College at Hermitage.