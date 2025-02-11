Third-placed Red Force take on table-toppers Hurricanes

TT Red Force left-arm spinner Khary Pierre bowls during the CWI Regional Four-Day match against the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium, on February 1, 2025, in Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Third-placed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force take on table-toppers Leeward Islands Hurricanes when round three of the 2025 West Indies Championship resumes at Warner Park in St Kitts on February 12, from 10 am.

Both teams remain unbeaten so far and enter the third round intent on maintaining their perfect start. Currently, Red Force are on 44.4 points with Hurricanes at the top on 45.2 pts and Guyana Harpy Eagles second, with 45.2 points.

Harpy Eagles, defending champions, are the only other unbeaten team on the eight-team standings, with Jamaica Scorpions (29.4 pts), Barbados Pride (28.6 pts), Combined Campuses and Colleges (7.2 pts), Windward Islands Volcanoes (5.6 pts) and West Indies Academy (four pts) completing the table respectively.

Red Force bolstered their attack in match two against Volcanoes with the additions of Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo and skipper Joshua Da Silva.

However, opener Cephas Cooper (117) shone brightest as he slammed his maiden century, with Jason Mohammed (103), Yannic Cariah and Jangoo (84) both making fine contributions in a one-sided innings and 176-run victory.

TT spinners Khary Pierre, Yannic Cariah also dazzled with the ball.

Against CCC in their first match, Red Force had a strong start with Mohammed (176), Jyd Goolie (121), Cooper (80) and Vikash Mohan (66) combining to post 504 declared, which resulted in an innings and 75-run triumph.

Leewards, however, will be no walkover as they also led a convincing 402 run win over WI Academy in their opening match, courtesy all-round efforts with the bat and ball from Jahmar Hamilton, Kadeem Henry, Karima Gore and Jeremiah St Louis.

They proved it no fluke in the second against Jamaica as another team effort earned them victory by five wickets.

In other round three matches, Barbados host Jamaica at Kensington Oval, Windwards play home at Windsor Park in Dominica against CCC while WI Academy travel to Providence Stadium in Guyana to meet the Harpy Eagles.