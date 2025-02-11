SoE detainees challenge detention under emergency powers

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo

Two detainees held under the State of Emergency (SoE) have filed complaints against their detention under the Emergency Powers Regulations.

Since the SoE began on December 30, the review tribunal – established under the regulations – has convened two hearings and has already submitted one report to the Minister of National Security.

The tribunal’s secretary confirmed these details in response to inquiries from Newsday on February 11.

Deborah Peake, SC, was appointed chairman of the tribunal. Its other members are Ian Benjamin, SC, and Lee Merry, SC. Their appointments were announced in a gazetted notice signed by acting Chief Justice Nolan Bereaux on January 2.

Newsday understands the tribunal’s only report so far has not yet been given to the detainee’s attorneys, although it was submitted two weeks ago.

So far, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has issued 18 detention orders.

According to the procedural guidelines, detainees are entitled to request a case review by the tribunal. Requests must be made in writing and signed by the detainee or their representative.

They are to be submitted via e-mail to the tribunal’s secretary at reviewtribunaltt@gmail.com and copied to the Minister of National Security. Alternatively, they may be delivered in person at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain and copied to the National Security Minister.

On receipt of the request, detainees will be provided with grounds for their detention, sufficient particulars to enable them to present their case and notice of the review's time and date. Detainees may present their case personally or through legal representation.

Reviews are held in camera (closed to the public). Reviews of each detainee are heard separately and in the absence of any other detainee.

After reviewing a case, the tribunal makes recommendations on the necessity or expediency of continuing the detainee's detention.

Detentions

January 12

1.Shumba James, of Simon Trace, Moruga. James was identified as a credible suspect in various illegal activities, including planning targeted killings of individuals assisting the police service in its investigations.

January 20

2. Carlvin Lee, also known as Calvin Lee and Tyson. Lee was identified as the leader of a known criminal organisation known as the SIXX gang and as the person planning and intending to execute violent retaliatory reprisals or other violent actions involving the use of high-powered weapons and explosives, after an attempted hit on his life and the murder of his associate Trevor Williams on December 28, 2024.

Lee, according to police, was the intended target when gunmen waited outside the Besson Street Police Station. Williams, who was accompanying Lee, was killed. A day later, Cleon Lugin, 37, Derron Calliste, 35, Kambon Omowale, 39, Garet Smart, and Ryan Lessey, 24, were killed in a suspected reprisal attack. It was after this attack that the SoE was declared.

January 24

3. Joshua Roberts, also known as Jaffa or Jaffar, of Buttercup Avenue, Pine Settlement, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande. Identified as a person who has been recruited, and who has the means, to execute targeted attacks and assassination of prison officers using high-powered weapons, under instructions issued by a high-ranking criminal figure who is currently incarcerated.

January 28

4. Kevon Bocage, of Tomato Trace, Diego Martin, was identified as a trafficker of narcotics and illegal firearms and someone who intends to traffick high-powered assault rifles to criminal organisations to commit murder and to fuel an ongoing violent war by the said criminal organisations.

5. Jonathan Caleb Jay Bushell, also known as Jonathan Bushell or Froggy, of Jerningham Street, Belmont, was identified as a person associated with a criminal organisation known as the Seven/7 Gang (Alien Faction) who has been recruited, and has the means, to carry out violent retaliatory reprisals involving the use of high powered associate.

6. Ezekiel Morris, also called Daryle Morris or Eze or Easy, was identified as a person associated with the Seven/7 Gang (Alien Faction). The reason given for his detention is the same as Bushell's.

January 31

7. Shane Benito, also known as Gorgy of Connector Road, Union Plymouth Road, Tobago and also of St. Michael Village, Las Cuevas, was identified as a high-ranking member of a criminal organisation known as Rasta City or 7 Gang in the Tobago faction, and a trafficker in narcotics, and intends, and has procured high-powered firearms, to execute a plan to commit violent acts including murder.

February 6

8. Shaquille Pinder, of Bynoe Trace Ext, Enterprise

9. Nehemiah Joseph, of 12 Second Trace, Tunapuna, was identified as a member of the Resistance Gang operating in Tunapuna and surrounding areas and was involved in violent gun-related crimes including murder, armed robbery and firearms trafficking. He was also identified as a person intending, and with the means, to kill those believed to be assisting the police in their investigations into his illicit activities involving illegal firearms and ammunition.

10 Naphtalie Bonaparte, of Enterprise

11 Joshua Mona, of Evelyn Road, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande

12 Jerrel Baboolal, of Church Street, Cunupia

13 Kerry Graham, of John Street, Crown Trace, Enterprise

14 Malcolm “Rashy Back” Byer, of 25th Street, Beetham Gardens, Hell Yard, and also of Apartment 1, Building E, Paradise Heights, Morvant, and 23rd Street, Beetham Gardens, was identified as a high-ranking enforcer of the Rasta City/7 Gang “carrying out home invasions, extortion of persons, and murder involving the use of high-powered firearms in public places, and who intends to engage in violent gang activity including the murder of gang affiliates and rival gang members.

15 Lystra Dick of Richard Lane, Enterprise

16 Karisa Rampaul, 26 John Street, Crown Trace, Enterprise and also of Light Pole No 1, Dyette Street, Cunupia

Dick, Rampaul, Pinder, Bonaparte, Mona, Baboolal and Graham were identified as associating with a criminal organisation involved in multiple violent gun-related crimes within the Cunupia and surrounding areas, and conspiring with others and intending to execute a plan to kill members of the public, including a prison officer, under the instructions of the reputed leader of the said criminal organisation, who is currently incarcerated.

February 7

17 Deshon Ruben, also called Kill Quick, of 2 Francis Lane, Second Trace, Maingot Road, Tunapuna

18. Declan Ross, also called Knot, of 38 Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna.

They were identified as members of the Resistance Gang involved in violent gun-related crimes including murder, armed robbery, narcotics and firearms trafficking, conspiring with others and intending, and with the means, to execute a plan to kill those believed to be assisting the police in investigations of the illicit activities of gang associates.