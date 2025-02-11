SHAPE programme to continue uplifting lives

Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE latest instalment of SHAPE, a programme designed to develop communities through sporting initiatives, is already under way.

The registration and information drive began on February 1, with sporting clubs and sport serving bodies being consulted. Last week, the Association for International Sport for All certified leadership course, level two, was held at the Hilton Trinidad.

The SHAPE (Sport, Health, Athletic Performance, Empowerment) in Communities Sport programme, which started in 2021, is designed to "create holistic development and empower communities, by using sport and physical activity as its main catalyst," the Ministry of Sport and Community Development said in a media release.

The programme was launched on February 10 at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis wants the programme to be a long-lasting one that continues even if she leaves office.

"The whole intention is always to create programmes and projects that will touch hearts and change lives and most importantly, the people in the ministry can own them, and when I walk away (from the job) they would stand the test of time and outlive me."

Cudjoe-Lewis said the Prime Minister said sports can be a unifying force.

"He asked that we utilise sport as a tool for community development, strengthening the sporting landscape athlete by athlete. But not only athlete by athlete or by national governing body, but citizen by citizen, community group by community group, because at the end of the day it is all about community development contributing to building the nation."

MP for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce said nobody should be left behind when it comes to sport and activities.

He has seen how much people depend on programmes in his constituency.

Gabre-Jesu Mc Tair, director of physical education and sport division at the sport ministry, gave details of the programme.

He spoke about the village Olympics, the community sports activists programme (recognising people who contributed to sport), an anti-doping seminar and the active-aging programme, which encourages senior citizens to stay active. Those are just a few of the programmes in SHAPE.

Speaking about not sidelining anyone, Mc Tair said, "This year, however, we are looking to target senior citizens through an active-agers initiative and a disability (programme). We are looking at breaking that stereotype that people tend to have as it relates to persons with disabilities and the ability of senior citizens to engage in physical activity."

Mc Tair said his grandmother is 106 and still active.

