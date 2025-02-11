Secondary Schools volleyball league serves off February 17

In this file photo, Pleasantville Secondary's volleyball player Nikita Gosine (left) challenges her opponent at the net.

The Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) National Championships will serve off at the Eastern Regional Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on February 17.

This year's championships will have six divisions, with the under-15, under-17 and open categories being contested for both boys and girls' teams. A SSVL release on February 10 said 53 teams will be represented across the six divisions, with teams competing in the east, north, south and Tobago zones.

There will be 20 teams across the three divisions in the boys' category, with 33 teams expected to compete in the girls' divisions, including 12 in both the under-15 and open categories.

This year will see a slight tweak in the age groups being contested, as the competition's last edition saw the under-14, under-16 and open categories taking centre stage.

The SSVL said it anticipates "a high-energy event showcasing the skill, dedication and sportsmanship of TT's young volleyball stars."

Last season, San Juan South Secondary emerged as champs in the boys' under-16 and open categories, while the International School of Port of Spain flexed their muscles by securing titles in the girls' under-14 and under-16 divisions. Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain claimed the open title.

This year's championship will have a group stage, round-robin format, before the knockout rounds are contested.

The release said the preliminary round, quarterfinals and semifinals will conclude on February 27. It said the dates for the gold-medal matches for the varying divisions are still to be announced.

SSVL National Championships teams:

East zone: Arima North Secondary, Holy Faith Convent, San Juan South Secondary, St Joseph's Convent St Joseph, Tunapuna Secondary.

North zone: International School of Port of Spain, Maple Leaf International School, South East Port of Spain, St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain.

South zone: Barrackpore West Secondary, Naparima Girls' High School, Pleasantville Secondary, San Fernando Central Secondary.

Tobago zone: Bishop's High School, Scarborough Secondary, Signal Hill Secondary.