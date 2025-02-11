Samantha Dolly, Tyrese Gill cop National Junior Chess crowns

Cheers to chess: Participants show off their trophies at the awards ceremony for the TT Chess Association's National Junior and Youth Chess Championships at ASJA Boys' College, San Fernando on February 2, 2025. - Photo courtesy TTCA

ST AUGUSTINE Girls’ High School’s Samantha Dolly and UTT’s Tyrese Gill walked away with the top honours when the TT Chess Association’s (TTCA) National Junior Chess Championships concluded at the ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando on February 2.

In the girls’ category, Dolly amassed six points and defeated her St Stephen’s College challenger Adelia Duffrin, via a tiebreak. St Joseph’s Convent PoS student Adaya Johnson (five points) grabbed third place in the girls’ category.

In the open division, Gill also got the better of his competitors via a tiebreak, as he beat the TTCA’s 2023 youth male Player of the Year, Joshua Medina, into second position.

Kael Samuel Bisnath, who came into the competition with good form after winning the under-16 division at the Kenneth Fitzpatrick Memorial Junior Chess Tournament last month, placed third in the open category.

Bisnath didn’t leave San Fernando empty-handed, though, as he was one of several youngsters who were rewarded for their exploits at the National Youth Chess Championships, which were contested last month. The Youth Chess Championships saw players from the under-8 to the under-18 categories testing their wits, with over 90 players taking part in the competition.

Bisnath, a Presentation College Chaguanas student, copped the open under-16 category ahead of Hillview College’s Tristan Siewdass and Fatima College’s Xavier Nurse. Dolly was in winners’ row again, as she clinched the girls’ under-16 title ahead of Couva East Secondary’s Shameen Mohammed.

In the girls’ under-18 category, Naparima Girls’ High School’s Aradhana Ramnarine-Singh grabbed the top spot ahead of Duffrin, with Medina taking the open under-18 title as he saw off the challenge from runner-up Jon Frederick and third-place finisher Kevin Maharaj.

Also among the winners in the National Youth Chess Champs were Naomi Flament and Ilyas Hosein (under-8), Catherine Ali and Caleb Harry (under-10), Alyssa Austin and Yuri Hosein (under-12) and Annabelle Austin and Dereon Bramble (under-14).

Via a release from the TTCA on February 5, its president, Sonja Johnson commended the players and said the championships had set the tone for the rest of 2025.

“Once again, we have two very successful events with a lot of new talent emerging. This is very positive for chess and we look forward to seeing this heightened interest in out upcoming events,” Johnson said.

She thanked parents, coaches, players and other stakeholders who continue to work towards the development of chess locally.

Patrice Charles, the assistant director of sport and physical education at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, also made remarks at the National Junior Chess Championships and lauded the diversity he witnessed among the players.