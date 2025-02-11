Roget re-elected OWTU head till 2028

OWTU president general Ancel Roget.

ANCEL Roget has been re-elected unopposed to lead the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) for a seventh consecutive term.

Roget, who succeeded former president general and labour minister Errol McLeod in 2008, will continue to lead the union up until 2028.

The trade unionist and his executive, all members of the Rebel Slate, were nominated unopposed on February 10, circumventing an election scheduled for March.

In a statement, the OWTU said Monday's nominations included several changes, such as the inclusion of four women on the executive committee simultaneously for the first time, and an increased representation of young people.

Among the newly formed executive are Stefan Quashie from T&TEC Tobago, in the position of vice president and Crystal Boland from National Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (NP) as executive trustee.

Quashie and Boland replace Marcus Cordner and Raymond Huggins respectively.

Another T&TEC representative, this time from the Port of Spain branch, Jonathan Bowen, has been elevated from executive trustee to vice president.

The union said the exercise was governed by Union Rules 12, 13 and 14 and the Regulations for the Election of National Executive Officers of the OWTU, in particular, Regulations d, e and f, and Regulations Re Nominations, in particular (a) and (t).

The exercise was supervised by John Boiselle and held at the OWTU's Paramount Building, San Fernando.

The union said the new executive accurately represents the OWTU’s diverse membership, including women in senior roles and younger individuals.

It said the union is well positioned to address the evolving needs of the working class and remain steadfast in its mission to defend its members and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The union and the working class can only succeed through the activism and dedication of our members.'

Outgoing members were thanked for their many years of exemplary service.

Executive for 2025-2028

President general: Ancel Roget,

General secretary: Richard Lee

Assistant general secretary: Anthony Baptiste

First vice president: Sati Gajadhar-Inniss

Second vice president: Reesa Ramlogan-Jodha

Vice presidents: Ernesto Kesar, Jonathan Bowen, Stefan Quashie

Treasurer: Ozzi Warwick

Trustees: Crystal Boland, Janelle Thomas, Ricky Benny.