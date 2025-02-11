Red Force 3rd on regional four-day table after two matches

TT Red Force left-arm spinner Khary Pierre bowls during the CWI Regional Four-Day match against the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium, on February 1,2025 in Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (44.4 points) will bowl off round three of the 2025 West Indies Regional Four-day Championships in third spot on the eight-team table when they face leaders Leeward Islands Hurricanes (45.4 points) from February 12 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both Red Force and Leewards have rattled off two consecutive wins to start the campaign, along with reigning champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, who are second on 45.2 points.

Leewards just have the edge on the standings, as they have racked up 13.4 bonus points thus far, with Guyana and TT accumulating 13.2 and 12.4 bonus points respectively.

In the first round, Red Force defeated the Combined Campuses & Colleges by an innings and 75 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, before they left the Windward Islands Volcanoes in ashes in their second encounter, which they won by an innings and 176 runs in St Vincent.

In the latter match, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre ran through the Windwards batting with figures of eight for 27 in the second innings to take his wicket-tally to 21 after just two matches.

>

The Leewards hammered the West Indies Academy by 402 runs in their first match, before defeating Jamaica Scorpions by five wickets in their second game.

West Indies Regional 4-Day Championship standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*BP*Pts

1.Leeward Islands Hurricanes*2*2*0*0*13.4*45.4

2.Guyana Harpy Eagles*2*2*0*0*13.2*45.2

3.TT Red Force*2*2*0*0*12.4*44.4

4.Jamaica Scorpions*2*1*0*1*13.4*29.4

5.Barbados Pride*2*1*0*1*12.6*28.6

6.Combined Campuses & Colleges*2*0*0*2*7.2*7.2

>

7.Windward Islands Volcanoes*2*0*0*2*5.6*5.6

8.West Indies Academy*2*0*0*2*4*4