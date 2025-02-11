Police body cams on during deadly shootout

Acting DCP (Operations) Curt Simon. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

RECENTLY appointed Acting DCP (Operations) Curt Simon has confirmed that police were wearing body cameras during a fatal shootout at the home of a 50-year-old suspect in San Juan.

Speaking at a media briefing on February 10 at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Simon addressed the incident which occurred on Sunday night.

“I know the public and media are always quite concerned about the presence of body cameras during such operations. I enquired, and several officers involved in that operation were wearing their body cameras. I applaud the seniors of North Eastern (division) for ensuring this.”

The victim has been identified as Dale Baird, 50.

The shooting took place after officers received a tip-off from an informant that Baird, a known robbery and firearm offender, was at his home and in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Officers and an armed man were involved in the incident. Shotguns and ammunition were recovered. He attacked the police, and the officers, being trained and equipped, returned fire. I thank God all of our officers are safe,” Simon said.

He also expressed empathy to Baird's family, friends and loved ones. He said investigations are ongoing.

“We are reviewing the footage from the body cameras, and any information or evidence that arises from that will be used to guide further investigations.”

According to reports, police arrived at Baird's home at about 10.50 pm on February 9 and heard movements inside the house. Officers began clearing the rooms “systematically” as part of standard safety procedures.

Baird was spotted on the western side of the house, dressed in shorts, standing between two beds with a gun in hand. Reports say he pointed the gun at the officers.

“Officers became fearful for their lives and the lives of their colleagues and took immediate action,” Simon explained.

Reports say officers ordered Baird to drop the gun and surrender but he refused.

“In accordance with the TT Police Service’s Use of Force Policy, the officers fired in Baird's direction,” a TTPS statement said.

Baird was shot several times and was found with a gun next to him and another on a nearby bed. Officers secured the weapons before attempting to assist him. He was transported to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where Dr Cumberbatch pronounced him dead.

Crime scene officers recovered a 12-gauge shotgun marked U651026, another unmarked 12-gauge shotgun, six live 12-gauge cartridges, eight 9mm spent shells, one fragment, and three projectiles.

The operation, which was part of the Violent Crime Reduction Plan, aimed to target violent offenders. It was conducted under the State of Emergency regulations, between 10 pm on February 9 and 2 am on February 10, and involved members of the San Juan Police Station as well as two army officers.