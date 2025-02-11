Mickela: I expect to be a candidate

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) leader Mickela Panday hinted to Newsday that she expected to be a candidate in the upcoming general election, but otherwise kept her cards close to her chest, speaking on February 10, the day after announcing her party's first batch of seven prospective candidates.

Panday once represented Oropouche West (2007-2010) in the UNC, founded by her father, the late Basdeo Panday, who was MP for Couva North.

She said, "Well, we are an extremely disciplined and structured party and we do things in a very orderly manner.

"So what we have done is we have screened and we are going through the different processes etcetera and phases.

"I will be in there, I'm sure, and will be announced as everyone else."

PF prospectives candidates so far are: Aretha Clarke (Tobago West), Anita Hankey (Malabar/Mausica formerly D'Abadie/O'Meara), Thelston Jagoo (Claxton Bay), Sacha Mangroo (Princes Town), Kenrick Serrette (San Fernando East), Valene Teelucksingh (Cumuto/Manzanilla) and Elizabeth Wharton (Toco/Sangre Grande).