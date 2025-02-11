Maya Cross-Lovelace creates Wanderers and Wonderers

Maya Cross-Lovelace

Artist Maya Cross-Lovelace’s new exhibition, Wanderers and Wonderers, is a visual testament to her growth as an artist.

Her second solo exhibition is on show until February 15 at The Frame Shop, Carlos Street, Woodbrook.

A release about the exhibition said it marks a, “bold departure from her earlier figurative works, Wanderers and Wonderers delves deep into abstraction, exploring emotional and existential landscapes through pointillism, intricate patterns, and evocative textures.”

While it continues the work of her debut solo exhibition, Moving Through Space in 2022, it pushes the boundaries of her evolving practice, the release added. Her work has been featured in exhibitions including A Most Resilient Nature – 2002 and The Shadow Show in 2023.

In a phone interview, Cross-Lovelace, 34, said she travelled to Barcelona shortly after travel restrictions were lifted following the covid19 pandemic.

>

“This was after my first show, Moving Through Space and I was exposed to different things, art wise.”

While it inspired the shift in technique it also inspired the collection’s theme.

Cross-Lovelace, 34, said her earlier work was developed from observation but this collection grew out of things she felt and had been through.

The process of introspection taught her that she did not have to be bound by other’s expectations.

“The only real limitations are self-imposed and I learned not to impose those things on myself because I don’t have to.”

While her last exhibition was well-received, she did not feel the need to do something similar because it was liked.

It is not about what people like, she said.

In Wanderers and Wonderers, there is less focus on the human figure, nature is centred and she experiments with the acrylic paints.

The exhibition comprises 24 pieces. Most of the pieces were done on paper with few on canvas.

>

While many question and examine how AI will change many industries and processes, Cross-Lovelace doesn't feel threatened by it.

Asked if her evolving process might, one day, include AI, she said, “Technology is a part of the world we live in and is becoming more and more a part of it. I think how we use it is the case.

“Using AI to replace creativity defeats the purpose of progress. I think AI should be used so that we can be more creative instead of less creative.”

That has been art’s purpose throughout time, she said.

“When people have time and mental space to dedicate to art, it is because other things in society are being taken care of.

“I think using AI to meet those needs would be way more fruitful for us as a society in general.”

Cross-Lovelace said she used ChatGPT and thinks there are things with which AI could assist.

“In terms of my interaction with it to create images, I don’t necessarily see that in my future. I think using technology to develop my own ideas kind of defeats the purpose of being an artist but that is not to say I wouldn’t use technology to assist me but for it to replace me is something entirely different.”

Cross-Lovelace is the sister of artist Che Lovelace. While he has always encouraged and supported her, Cross-Lovelace wanted to be an artist “her whole life.”

>

“I wouldn’t say I saw Che painting and I wanted to paint. I just always liked to draw. Che has always been extremely encouraging and supportive of me and of me painting.

“I think also having my dad (author Earl Lovelace) as a role model, in terms of living as an artist, made it more accessible in my mind.

“If you come from a family of doctors, being a doctor is normal, you are accustomed to seeing that. Being from a family of creative people, of artists, makes me know that that is familiar to me and easy to see myself in that situation.”

Being true to one’s self, being bold and taking risks are major themes in the collection.

“By all means understand the rules, but understand, you don’t have to abide by all of them in your creative process.”

She cited her mother, the late environmentalist Robyn Cross, as her biggest inspiration.

“I think one of my regrets is that I started back painting after she died. She always had me in art classes. She said, ‘Maya, if you want to be an artist like that fine, but it is not going to be easy and that is true.’”

Cross-Lovelace said while it had not been easy, having her mother’s support, guidance and the knowledge she imparted to her made it easier.

“She is a big part of my work, in terms of her presence or absence and the legacy she left me.”

>