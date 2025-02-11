Kamla: Logistics for UNC-led coalition still being ironed out

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the UNC-led coalition being formed to contest the upcoming general election is gaining momentum but logistics are still being ironed out.

She made the statement during a media conference at the party's Mulchan Seuchan Street, Chaguanas, headquarters where it continued its screening exercises for five constituencies. She said screening should be completed by next week.

The conference was held after a long meeting between coalition partners including People's Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Alexander, Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) leader Lennox Smith, Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget and other trade union heads.

"We all agreed to engage, to work together with respect to a coalition of interests as we go forward, we have spent some time discussing the logistics and the details of how that engagement should take place," Persad-Bissessar said.

Currently, she said, the coalition is focusing on political messaging strategies and candidates for various seats. She said a decision had not yet been made on the latter.

"We've been bouncing off (each other) what possible seats that each might have a competitive advantage in."

However, Alexander said the political parties would select their candidates who would then be put before the UNC for selection.

"The UNC leads this coalition. We have no doubt about that in our minds.

"We are screening our candidates...and the UNC leadership, they would determine the best person for the best placement on the board."

Alexander said his party had already selected ten candidates, which it typically does, and is awaiting the UNC's selection.

The heads agreed there would not be two candidates (one from each party) contesting per constituency.

Persad-Bissessar said there was room in the coalition for other political parties but reiterated the Gary Griffith-led National Transformation would not be entertained.

Persad-Bissessar also categorically denied that she was in any "secret" talks with Congress of the People leader Prakash Ramadhar to join the coalition.

"I talked to Prakash from time to time, but Prakash and I have had no discussions about an engagement of the COP and UNC. That has not happened."

She added: "The COP seems to have their own issues. We'd see where that goes. They have not engaged us."

According to media reports then leader Kirt Sinnette appointed Ramadhar, who was then a deputy leader, to replace him after resigning in December. While the party's interim chairman Lonsdale Williams took issue with this, Sinnette said it was a legitimate way of passing on the reigns.

The UNC began screening on November 29, conducting about 16 such exercises. To date, only eight candidates have been confirmed. Persad-Bissessar said the party hopes to complete screenings by next week.

In contrast, the People's National Movement has already confirmed 37 candidates with only the Cumuto/Manzanilla, Diego Martin Central,

Diego Martin North/East and Diego Martin West constituencies outstanding.

General secretary Foster Cummings said those seats would be screened on February 17 at the party's Balisier House headquarters. The party began screening on August 23.

The Gary Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has already confirmed ten candidates while Mickela Panday's Patriotic Front (PF) has announced seven candidates.