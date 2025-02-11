Griffith does not speak for COP members

Gary Griffith -

THE EDITOR: This is my first letter to your newspaper. To be up front, I am not a good writer and I don't enjoy sitting before a computer to do anything except check my e-mail. However, I felt it my duty as a foundation member of the Congress of the People (COP) to address what I see as a consistent false narrative being pushed in social media, and even on the political platform, by former commissioner of police, now the leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Gary Griffith. And that narrative is that he represents the 148,000 members and voters of the COP.

While browsing my Facebook page I read with amazement a post by Griffith attacking the political leader of the COP for rejecting a memorandum of understanding which was purportedly discussed by the former interim leader of the COP with the NTA and other small parties.

What struck me most was his attack on Prakash Ramadhar for "praising" the leader of the UNC and accusing him of holding talks with the UNC to form some sort of alliance. It is confusing because I am sure there is plenty information in the public domain of Griffith begging Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC to include his party in an alliance for the 2025 general election.

Further to that and much more concerning is Griffith's constant claim that he represents the "voice and will" of COP voters and members. This adds to my confusion as I am certain that the members and supporters of the COP in my constituency of Tabaquite do not support the NTA and its leader.

One of the reason why Griffith is not supported by the majority of COP members is because of his constant bitter public attacks on everyone who disagrees with him, or who does not share in his brand of politics. Griffith reflects everything that the COP rejects in our politics. The COP is a party of values and integrity.

As the secretary of the COP in Tabaquite, I can confidently state that I speak for our membership of more than 5,000 that Griffith does not speak for us. The Tabaquite constituency executive met on January 27 and unanimously passed a resolution in support of Ramadhar as political leader of the COP. I am sure that is true for other constituencies throughout the country.

AVIEN RAMSUMAIR

via e-mail