Fatima, St Joseph's Convent stay dominant in schools water polo

St Mary's College's Evan Gillard-Bruce (right) takes a shot at goal as Fatima College goalkeeper Josiah Cumberbatch makes himself big during their clash in the open category of the Secondary Schools Water Polo League at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on February 8, 2025. - Photo courtesy Cindy-Lou Valentine.

Fatima College and St Joseph's Convent PoS (SJCPoS) continued their dominance on the weekend when action in the 2025 Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League was contested in Diego Martin and the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Both schools registered big victories in the under-14, under-16 and open categories.

In the under-14 age group in Couva on February 8, SJCPoS made light work of the challenge from Bishop Anstey High School PoS as they recorded a 15-1 victory. Abella Mollenthiel scored six goals, with Makeda Pottinger and Drew Thomas scoring three apiece.

SJCPoS also got the better of Bishop Anstey in the under-16 age group, with Jodie-Marie Riley and Shauna Murphy scoring five goals each in a 24-2 result. Alexis Avey also chipped in with four goals.

On February 9, SJCPoS rained in 24 goals again as they hammered Holy Name Convent 24-2. Again, Avey, Murphy and Riley led the way for the girls from Pembroke Street. Avey scored six second-half goals in a seven-goal showing, with Murphy and Riley scoring six and four goals respectively.

Murphy was also among the goals in the open category, as SJCPoS again dictated terms against Bishop Anstey by way of an 18-5 win. Abiah Halls scored four second-half goals for Bishop, but Mekelle Cedeno stole the show for SJCPoS with six goals while Murphy kept up her scoring streak with four goals. Gabrielle Popplewell also scored a hat-trick for SJCPoS.

Fatima recorded handsome victories over St Mary's College in the under-14, under-16 and open categories, but the "Saints" were able to salvage a 13-7 win over Fatima's "B" team in the Form one division.

In their under-14 matchup with St Mary's, Giovani Felician-Moses (6), Mathias Bernard (4), Christian Grant (4) and Liam Rogers (4) did the heavy lifting as Fatima coasted to a 22-4 result.

In the under-16 division, Fatima crossed the 20-goal mark once more as Jair Moolchan (8), Liam Chin Lee (7) and Zachary Low (6) powered them to a 24-2 win.

The open encounter between the schools was much closer, and Fatima held a slender 9-8 lead over St Mary's heading into the final quarter. With the game on the line, Jeremiah Henriques-Brown scored five of his eight goals as Fatima earned a 14-12 win. Marc Anthony Hinds scored four goals in a losing effort for the Saints.

In a battle between combined teams in the Form one category on February 9, Diego Martin North and Trinity College defeated Diego Central and St James Secondary 15-8, with Khareef Clarke and Israel Wickham scoring six goals each.

In girls' Form One action, there were a pair of big wins for combined teams as Bishop Anstey's struggles continued.

Jordyn Calder (18) and Elin Stone (10) had a field day as they led the combined Holy Name and Providence unit to a 28-1 win, with the combined team of Corpus Christi College, Diego Central and Diego North getting a nine-goal performance from Makeda Escayg as they beat Bishop Anstey 19-3.