Energy service company head promotes investment in safety

TT Energy Conference 2023 - File photo

Jesse Stanley, president of operations for the Americas for Wood, has highlighted the importance of a holistic investment approach in the future of the service sector, particularly in TT’s energy landscape.

Speaking at the energy conference hosted by the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago at the Hyatt Hotel in Port of Spain on February 11, she stressed that investment should go beyond capital to ensure sustainable growth.

“It is also about how we are investing in safety, workforce development, and technology,” she said.

She added that Woods, a global services company, invests a lot in its expertise, training and technology.

From a safety perspective, Stanley acknowledged the huge advances in technical safety.

Stanley highlighted challenges, including an ageing (retiring) workforce and the new workforce, and stressed the importance of a safety culture.

“We need to work together as operators and the service industry on the pillars that underpin a very successful safety culture,” she said.

She was part of a panel chaired by Dr Thackwray Driver, president and CEO of the chamber.

Stanley suggested worker involvement schemes like safety programmes, proactive initiatives and open communication.

“Are we investing in the softer skills that allow us to cultivate a safe culture on sites and then ensuring that we hold people accountable when those behaviours are not in line with the culture we want to have?” Stanley questioned.

She said people who speak up, stop work, or intervene in unsafe situations should be celebrated.

Stanley also underscored the role of psychological safety, ensuring that every worker feels valued and empowered to voice concerns.

Addressing workforce challenges, Stanley expressed concern over declining interest in the craft trades industry.

She called for proactive efforts to attract and retain talent, particularly among younger generations.

“How we are responding, and we encourage you to join us, is investing more with career development at an early age,”

She said the company is taking the excitement of the energy industry to elementary and high schools and partnering with the universities with initiatives such as the World of Work in which Massy Wood participates.

The other panellists included the executive director for Upstream, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Ricardo Bedregal; president and CEO of Touchstone Exploration, Paul Baay; and executive vice-president of Macro Analysis & Advisory of Welligence Energy Analytics, Carlos Bellorin.

February 11 marked the second day of the three-day conference.

Day two also included several other panels with industry leaders and experts in the energy sector.

These include principal analyst upstream research at Wood Mackenzie, Adrian Lara: managing partner of Gas Energy (Latin America), Antero Alvarado: partner at Sucre Energy Group Santiago Fontiveros; and director of Camara Petrolera de Venezuela Servicompresores CA, Julian Grateron.