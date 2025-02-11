Draw for final round of Concacaf U-17 Women's World Cup qualifying set for February 24

The draw for the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco will be held on February 24.

The draw will feature the eight teams which advanced from the first round of the under-17 qualifiers, as well as the four pre-seeded teams: Canada; Haiti; Mexico and the US.

TT’s under-17 women’s football team, coached by Ayana Russell, progressed to the final round of the Concacaf qualifiers after finishing runners-up behind Honduras in group B of the first qualifying round. TT finished group B on six points as they were beaten 1-0 by Honduras at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on January 31 in their final round one match. With a healthy goal difference of +6, TT progressed to the next round as the best second-placed team.

Bermuda advanced to the final round as the next-best second-placed team.

The final round of the qualifiers will be held from March 31-April 6, with the 12 teams being split into three groups of four. After round-robin play, the group winners and the best second-placed team will qualify for the Under-17 World Cup which will be contested from October 17-November 8.

Teams to contest the final round of Concacaf qualifying:

Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, TT, US.