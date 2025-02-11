Divas' opening night

Anastacia Richardson performs Rhythm of a People at the opening of Divas Calypso Tent at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Queen’s Park Savannah on February 6 - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Divas Calypso Tent opened at Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Queen's Park Savannah on February 6.

The tent is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the first female calypsonian to sing in a commercialised calypso tent, Lady Trinidad, and other female calypsonians who amplified female presence in calypso tents in Trinidad from 1935-2024. These include Calypso Rose, Singing Francine, Denyse Plummer, Ella Andall, Annmarie Inniss, Twiggy and the United Sisters.

The cast includes 18 female calypsonians with MCs Naomi and Jillian.

Juding night will be on February 12 and the Divas Calypso Tent Monarch Competition on February 20.

Newsday's photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these highlights.

