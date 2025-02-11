CWI CEO gets insight into TTCB affairs

TTCB boss Azim Bassarath, front left, gives CWI CEO Chris Dehring, front right, a tour of the National Cricket Centre on February 10. - Photo courtesy TTCB

Newly appointed Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Chris Dehring has met TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath and other members of the local executive, as part of his ongoing engagement with regional stakeholders.

Dehring, who assumed office on February 1, 2025, emphasised the importance of reconnecting with key figures in West Indies cricket to better understand the current challenges and opportunities within each territory.

Dehring said, “While I’m no stranger to cricket administration, the landscape of the industry is always evolving so it’s crucial to reacquaint myself with the stakeholders across the region. Each territory has unique challenges and opportunities and I want to ensure that the vision of CWI aligns with the realities on the ground.”

During the discussions at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre in Couva, Dehring stressed the importance of territorial boards in shaping the future of WI cricket.

“Territories are the core of WI cricket's production line. Rebuilding and retooling that pipeline to ensure it is fit for purpose in the modern professional sports world must be my focus as CEO. Our strength lies in our unity and shared vision of all our stakeholders—from territorial boards to players, coaches, and fans, notwithstanding the healthy tensions that will exist from time to time.



"If we want to compete at the highest level and ensure long-term success, we must build strong partnerships, invest in development, and create a sustainable structure that benefits everyone involved. In this regard, my role is not just about making executive decisions but about working alongside all of you to shape policies and innovative strategies that will move the game forward for generations to come. When our territories are strong, West Indies cricket is strong.”

Bassarath, who is also CWI vice president, welcomed Dehring and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to working alongside CWI.

He said, “This meeting demonstrates our commitment to a shared vision and marks a significant step in ensuring that TT remains a key player in the regional cricketing landscape. We look forward to collaborating with CWI to develop our players, enhance facilities, and elevate the overall cricketing structure in the Caribbean. By working together, we can strengthen domestic programmes and contribute to the continued success of WI cricket.”