Cricket West Indies president Shallow 'considering' re-election in March

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow is “considering” another term at the helm of regional cricket when the board’s general elections is held in March.

Speaking to Kayon Raynor of TVJ Sports on February 10, Shallow said he had not yet made a confirmed decision if he would re-contest the post, but would do so if he had the support of fellow board members.

“When the time is right I’ll make that decision,” he said. “I’m considering it and I’m open to going on for another term. It is something that I will decide once I have finished my consultation with the other directors. If the support is there and desire is there for me to continue then I am committed.”

Shallow was elected CWI chief in March 2023 and the board’s two-year term comes to an end next month.

However, after a special meeting of CWI members in Trinidad on February 9, which “approved a historic set of governance reforms,” a new term limit of a maximum three terms of three years each for president and vice-president was made official.

>

CWI’s statement said the change allows the board to benefit from more ideas and “ensures fresh leadership opportunities, promotes continuity while preventing stagnation, and aligns CWI’s governance framework with modern best practices.”

Shallow hailed the reforms as a “landmark achievement.”

On the governance reform, Shallow described it as a “great accomplishment.”

“I’m sure it will inspire confidence that the stakeholders have in CWI. As an organisation, we have to remain committed to evolving in every aspect, and governance reform is only one. But this is certainly promising and great progress for the organisation.”

He was also pleased that the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) attended the special meeting, which had a full quorum of member associations.

Both associations boycotted a December 6 meeting on governance reform, which resulted in the meeting's being adjourned as it was inquorate.

But on February 5, both associations confirmed they would send representatives to the special meeting in Trinidad, where they would make submissions and exercise their right to vote.

“I’m happy that both BCA and GCB reps were present and they participated in the exercise. We had great conversation and discussion around governance and other cricket related matters. And just to be able to ventilate matters as a board and shareholders, I think that is really great.

"We are quite pleased as an entire board with this development for the attendance and we all ended the meeting in high spirits and confidence that CWI is moving in the right direction.”

>

Shallow also expressed pleasure at the West Indies men’s team lone-Test victory over Pakistan in January and the women’s team’s ODI (2-1) and T20 series (3-0) wins over Bangladesh.

He welcomed a bumper year for cricket in the Caribbean and was also impressed by the competitiveness of the ongoing West Indies Championship.

“The first-class season is also off to a really great start. After two rounds, I think we have certainly more than ten centuries, a first in the tournament’s history we have been able to see that.

“The reason that is so encouraging is because it means the efforts made in the last few years to improve our infrastructure, facilities and pitches (are) working and our batsmen are responding positively to that.

"Also we have had some five-wicket hauls, which shows that the bowlers are getting something out of the pitches.”