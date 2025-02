Chutney Soca Monarch semis

Reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Rick Ramoutar performs at the Chutney Soca Monarch semis at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine on February 8. - Photos by Innis Francis

Thirty-four artistes competed in the bmobile Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) 30th anniversary semifinal competition at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine, on February 8 and 14 made it to the semi final on March 1 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Machel Montano performed in position number one with his song Pepper Vine. Also competing was nine-time champion Rikki Jai, past winners Neval Chatelal and Daddy Chinee.

