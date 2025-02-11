Ball Blasters clobber Jaric Titans 11-0 in Republic Youth Football

San Juan Jabloteh's Jalani Valentine (L) battles for control of the ball against an Adrenaline Football Academy player during the Republic Bank National Youth Football League match, on February 8, 2025, at the St Augustine Secondary School. - Faith Ayoung

J’Meke Watkins scored a beaver-trick and teammates Jermaine Morgan and Callany Job netted a brace each to lead Ball Blaster’s 11-0 clobbering of Jaric Titans when round one of the Republic Bank National Youth Football League kicked off at Plymouth Recreation Ground in Tobago on February 9.

Watkins kicked off the landslide victory with the opener in the eight minute and went on to score in the 47th, 51st and 66th minutes. Morgan showed similar aggression as he found the back of the net in the 16th and 34th and Job bagged two in the 40th and 64th.

The other four goals came from Jaeden Anthony (14th), Ackim Duncan Jr (61st), Tariq St Louis (69th) and Emani Baptiste (81st).

In other matches, North Stars FC staved off a late fight-back from TJ Sporting Academy as they held on for a 3-2 triumph. Jamiel McLetchie (29th) and Rolans Alexander (32nd) scored for North Stars in the first half and Jayon Antoine put them 3-0 up in the 55th.

A late surge from TJ Sporting Academy saw them find the back of the net twice in three minutes, as Joel Quahsie and Raheim Phillip tried a comeback. However, it was not to be, as North Stars held on for the win.

In the girls’ U17 division, Tobago Chicas salvaged a 1-0 victory over Black Panthers and Combined Ballerz and Jewels FC played to a goalless draw at Signal Hill Recreation Ground.

In Trinidad, at Frederick Settlement Recreation Ground in Caroni, Kamillionaire FC clawed back from a two-goal deficit to snare a 2-2 result against Cooper’s Coaching Academy.

The latter team scored two first-half goals from Dusau Cooper (12th) and Salvio Yearwood (39th), but persistence from Darius Bruce (53rd) and Remiyah Walcott (64th) ensured Kamillionaire snagged a point.

In the south zone U17, Carrat Shed Foundation were led to a 6-2 win over Penal is Love Movement, courtesy a hat-trick from Josiah Brown. Maliq Charles scored for Carrat Shed in the 27th minute, but Penal’s Daeshaun Alphonso answered back three minutes later.

Brown got on the scorecard in the 36th minute before Shade Katwaroo (43rd) put them 3-1 up at the half-time break.

At the resumption, Brown (47th) bagged his second, followed by teammate Jedidiah Ramsey (53rd) and another from Brown (55th). Penal’s Alphonso grabbed a consolation goal in the 72nd.

Selected results

Boys

U14 North

Santa Cruz 5 vs AC PoS 1

Trendsetter Hawks 4 vs Dibe Dragons 0

Moka Lions 1 vs Project Pro 0

PoS City 2 vs Pro Series 1

U14 South

Point Fortin Youth 2 vs Cox Coaching 1

Carrat Shed 4 vs Tiny Mikes 1

U14 East

San Juan Jabloteh 2 vs Arima Araucans 0

Beatnix 6 vs Santa Rosa 0

Blue Hawks 3 vs Cardinals 2

Creek 11 vs AIA 0

U14 Tobago

Ball Blasters 6 vs Jaric Titans 1

U17 South

Dunstan Williams 1 vs Moka Lions 1

Cox Coaching 3 vs Evolution 0

Point Fortin Youth 1 vs Uprising Youths 1

U20 North

Pro Series 18 vs Betis Academy 0

Extreme 8 vs Misc Laventille 3

POS City 5 vs Seekers 0

Moka Lions 3 vs Trendsetter Hawks 3

U20 South

Gasparillo Youths 2 vs Carrat Shed 1

Penal is Love 2 vs Police FC 1