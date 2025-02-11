Acting CoP building on Erla’s plans

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin says he intends to build on the work done by CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher.

He made the comment on February 10, while addressing the media for the first time at a police media briefing since his appointment to the post four days earlier.

Benjamin thanked God for the opportunity to serve “this awesome organisation,” which he said requireD leadership that “knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.”

He praised Harewood-Christopher and thanked her for her “conscientious and committed” service.

“I stand as the CoP on the shoulders of, and even on the foundation that has been set by, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher.”

Describing her as a mentor and model within the organisation, Benjamin said she had contributed to ensuring a level of stability.

“We are really grateful as an organisation and we want to really just say, ‘Thank you,’ and we continue to wish her all the best in her endeavours.”

Asked if he planned to change any of the policies she set in place, Benjamin said it was not necessarily about changing anything but rather building on what existed.

“Anything that I would be doing is really to build on the excellent work that the Commissioner Christopher had done.

He said although the focus right now remained on the state of emergency (SoE) and Carnival plans, he intended to address some low-hanging fruits, including completing the police’s strategic plan.

“We want to make sure that we have those things down, so that as we move forward, it would involve focused leadership, professional policing and high-quality service. Those are some key elements that you will be seeing in terms of the foundation that we continue to build on.”

Benjamin said during his time at the helm of the police, the public could expect a “Commissioner of Police for all.”

He was asked what the population could expect from him, given the perception by some that Harewood-Christopher was disconnected from the public.

“My style of leadership is always one that is about trying to meet the people where they are. I care about people and therefore my style will always be to go meet the people and really try to see how we can work together.

"Greater collaboration, I believe, will bring a greater benefit to the organisation. So that’s my style.”

He said he intended to meet with major stakeholders including the Police Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA).

“I'm ensuring that I've touched base with all the main players. I actually texted the president of the TTPSSWA and we agreed that we would be meeting either Tuesday or Wednesday (February 11 or 12), very soon.

“I want to make sure that I touch all the different areas that is so very important for the success of the police as we move forward in this fight against crime and to ensure that we have the best systems that will really touch all the arms of the police service.”

He said he also wanted to ensure all staff, including civilians, had what they needed "so that we can move the organisation from that place of organisational development to organisational efficiency.”

Benjamin said there would be some changes, but added they would all be for the greater efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation.

He noted his elevation to the post of acting CoP meant there would also be some personnel changes within the service.

“Acting DCP Curt Simon is the person that would be now taking the helm as DCP Operations.

“Certainly the rank of DCP is nothing new to him. He has been here before and has done a fantastic job.”

He said Simon’s promotion also meant ACP Richard Smith has moved from head of special operations to the ACP in charge of the Criminal Division.