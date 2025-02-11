A look at anti-Trump picture

Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Some reputable columnists in the local media have been taking an anti-Trump stance, but I feel a different perspective is worth the while, so here goes.

Many anti-Trumpers in the US want Elon Musk, Trump’s head of governmental efficiency, to be fired. And why? Because Musk in his audit of the governmental agency USAID has uncovered trillions of dollars of taxpayers' money being spent on aid programmes hardly deserving, for which the officials responsible will be held accountable.

And that’s just the beginning, with the Department of Education next in line, creating the furore it did among Democratic senators who tried to storm the building.

Next, Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for FBI head, is getting no end of criticism from Democrats because of the likelihood that he would go after people misrepresenting the facts about Trump’s culpability in the January 6 affair and those who perpetrated the “Russian collusion” hoax.

Patel’s whole line seems to be anti-establishment, which has invoked the wrath of people like Adam Shiff et al from the Democratic Party.

Tulsi Gabbard, who is Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, is also undergoing intense scrutiny, even from her own Republican Party, because she has no hesitancy in exposing the agendas of patrons of the Deep State, like Barack Obama in perpetrating regime change wars as in Iraq and Syria and absolutely refusing to call Edward Snowden a traitor who, according to Gabbard, would have exposed the egregious behaviour of some within the government spying on the American people.

And then Robert F Kennedy Jr. He is being currently drilled on his seemingly anti-vax position despite the fact that all his children are vaccinated, and absolutely refuses Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren's insistence that he should not go after Big Pharma, which seems culpable in the declining health of the American public, especially the children.

These are only snippets of a much bigger anti-Trump picture but what seems to be emerging is that the Washington DC establishment has its own way of doing things and Trump and his team are bent on upsetting this apple cart. And when the establishment is under threat, all hell breaks loose.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

via e-mail