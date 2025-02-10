Veteran Imran Khan bowls defending champs Central Sports to win over Victoria

Philton Williams of Queen's Park Cricket Club plays a shot during his team's match against PowerGen in the National League at the Queen's Park Oval on February 9. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Reigning Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I champions Central Sports got their second straight outright victory in the 2025 season on February 9 when they earned a six-wicket win against Victoria Sports at Invaders ground in Felicity.

Central Sports snatched first-innings points at the end of day one as they made 221 all out in response to Victoria's 188.

Boasting a 33-run lead after the first innings, former Red Force star leg-spinner Imran Khan went to work as he had figures of five for 36 to help bowl Victoria out for 140. Sameer Ali also chipped in with two for 32.

Set 108 for victory, Central Sports got to the target for the loss of four wickets, with Jabari Mills hitting 31 and allrounder Derone Davis chipping in with 25 not out.

At the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, PowerGen just pinched first-innings points against hosts Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) who were bowled out for 270 in reply to PowerGen's 272.

With QPCC reeling at 175 for nine, allrounder Terrance Hinds slammed 81 not out out off 52 balls with seven sixes and five fours, but PowerGen sealed first-innings points when pacer Uthman Muhammad (four for 85) had last man Philton Williams trapped lbw for ten.

PowerGen got to 108 for five in their second turn at the crease, before the game halted to a draw.

At Marchin Grounds in Charlieville, Clarke Road beat Bess Motors Marchin Patriots to first-innings as they bowled out the hosts for 202. Clarke Road made 258 all out on day one.

Windies opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 66 for Marchin, with former Windies Under-19 player Shiva Sankar grabbing three for 26 for Clarke Road. Clarke Road got to 150 for eight at stumps in their second innings.

Elsewhere, Andrew Rambaran played a solid hand of 61 to lead Merry Boys to first-innings points against Prisons Sports. Prisons were bowled out for just 133, with Rambaran powering Merry Boys to a total of 203. Batting a second time, Prisons got to 154 for five at stumps.

At Cunjal Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, Preysal Sports just held on for first-innings points against Yorkshire. Preysal were bowled out for 236 on day one, with Yorkshire being bowled out for 228 despite a knock of 106 from Akeel Mohammed.

Summarised Scores:

VICTORIA SPORTS: 188 (Marcelle Jones 69, Akshya Persaud 35; Mikkel Govia 6/84, Derone Davis 4/49) & 140 (Suraj Seepaul 27; Imran Khan 5/36, Sameer Ali 2/32) vs CENTRAL SPORTS: 221 (Kamil Pooran 45, I Khan 44; Damion Joachim 4/92, Jovan Aili 3/67) & 108/4 (Jabari Mills 31, D Davis 25 not out; D Joachim 2/57). Central Sports won by six wickets.

PRISONS SPORTS: 133 (Vikash Rampersad 42 not out; Justin Mannick 3/26) & 154/5 (Zackurrie Raghoonath 46, Jerve Cummings 38; Andrew Rambaran 2/22, Ryan Bandoo 2/30) vs MERRY BOYS: 203 (A Rambran 61; B Boodram 3/28, J Cummings 3/80). Match drawn.

POWERGEN PENAL: 272 (Akeil Cooper 99 not out, Videsh Sookhai 66; Isaiah Rajah 3/54, Dexter Sween 3/64) & 108/5 (V Sookhai 81; Philton Williams 4/22) vs QPCC: 270 (Terrance Hinds 81 not out, Joran Warner 57, Kyle Ramdoo 52; Samuel Roopnarine 4/48, Uthman Muhammad 4/85). Match drawn.

PREYSAL SPORTS: 236 (Aaron Bankay 66, Adrian Cooper 40; Stephen Shadick 4/49, Adrian Mohammed 2.47) & 114/7 (C Pattia 3/48, Ziggy Levi 3/24) vs YORKSHIRE: 228 (Akeel Mohammed 106, S Shadick 35; A Cooper 4/29, Justyn Gangoo 2/34). Match drawn.

CLARKE ROAD: 258 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 136, Anderson Mahase 31; Kashtri Singh 5/60, Ricky Jaipaul 3/89) & 150/8 (Kerwyn Sirju 32 not out; K Singh 3/33, R Jaipaul 3/67) vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS: 202 (Evin Lewis 66, Adrian Ali 38; Shiva Sankar 3/26, K Sirju 2/5). Match drawn.