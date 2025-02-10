UNC mourns former PDRC chairman's passing

UNC political leader and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

The United National Congress (UNC) is mourning the loss of former chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) and one of the party's founding members, Premchand Sookoo.

Sookoo, 77, died on Sunday February 9, from a suspected heart attack.

In a statement on February 10, UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was deeply saddened by his passing.

She described Sookoo as a pioneer in local government, a veteran committed to service in the PDRC and a UNC stalwart whose commitment to service earned him a national award.

In her statement, Persad-Bissessar gave an account of Sookoo’s career which she said began at the Victoria County Council in 1977.

“Premchand was motivated by politics as an avenue to change the lives of those around him, especially in his community. As a result, he contested his first election in 1983 for a seat within the then Victoria Council, which seat was later incorporated into the then newly created PDRC in 1990.

"Premchand spent 33 years, from 1983 to 2016, serving the people of Barrackpore West electoral district as their elected councillor.”

As PDRC chariman, she said, “he exemplified innovation, tenacity and dynamism. His work was instrumental in enriching community infrastructure, alleviating flooding in many districts, and implementing key programs to better the socio-economic fabric of this region.

Of his 33 years' service which puts him as one of the longest-serving local government representatives in TT, she said his dedication to public service, commitment to representative politics and his burgesses led to him receiving the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold) in 2010 from then president, the late George Maxwell Richards.

“As a party, beyond his defining positive impact on local government, the UNC is eternally grateful for his contribution to our party's creation, preservation and success. He was one of the founding stalwarts of the party who guided, enhanced and protected our party organs over the years.”

On this premise, he was also awarded with a long service award for distinguished service at the party’s 35th-anniversary celebrations.

“Premchand Sookhoo left an indelible mark on the lives of all those he encountered and was an advocate for the people his entire life. He will always be the people’s representative and an icon for those new to the political arena to look up to. The UNC will always be grateful for Premchand Sookoo's pivotal work. We have lost a faithful servant and son of our soil.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and pray that God gives them the strength to endure this difficult time. We shall never forget his contribution to the UNC, the people of Penal Debe, and Trinidad and Tobago,” Persad-Bissessar said.

