Trinidad and Tobago U-17s keep World Cup hopes alive; beat BVI 3-1

TT footballer Josiah Kallicharan, right, battles for the ball with a player from British Virgin Islands in the Men's Concacaf Under-17 qualifying tournament in Costa Rica. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago's men's under-17 football team (four points) surged to the top of group B in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers when they earned a 3-1 victory over the British Virgin Islands at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica on February 9.

With only the group winner advancing to the 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, coach Shawn Cooper's team needed a positive result after being held to a 1-1 draw by Guyana on February 7.

TT got the perfect start in the sixth minute, as Josiah Kallicharan headed past goalkeeper Toby Whiteside after Jaydon Caprietta floated in a lovely cross from the left flank. In the 27th minute, Kallicharan doubled TT's tally when he sent a thumping right-footed shot into the top corner after meeting a low cross from the right flank.

Before the half hour mark, TT were flying as Fatima College standout Caden Trestrail scored via a deflection when he took a shot at goal in a crowded area in the 22nd minute.

Sitting comfortably with a 3-0 lead at the half, Cooper's charges had a scare in the second half when goalkeeper Levi Williams spilled a right side free kick from substitute Theo Coombs. Luckily for TT and Williams, there wasn't a repeat of the goal they conceded against Guyana as defender Sheridan McNish spectacularly cleared away from the goal line.

>

Also in second half action, TT substitute Criston Gomez had a volley well stopped by a sprawling Whiteside.

In second-half stoppage-time, BVI did get on the scoresheet, albeit in controversial fashion.

Again, a set piece delivery caused problems for Williams, but the goalkeeper received a bump from Luca Stuttard as he tried to catch the cross. Zeveih Abraham profited from the collision as he headed into an empty net to grab a consolation goal for the BVI.

The loss was BVI's first in the group, as they hammered Sint Maarten 4-0 in their first game on February 7.

TT will return to action when they play St Maarten from 6 pm (TT time) on February 13.

Costa Rica played St Maarten after press time on February 9.