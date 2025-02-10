Trimmingham scores at both ends; Soca Warriors draw with Reggae Boyz

TT captain Kevin Molino, right, in action during a friendly on February 6 against Jamaica, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

BURLY Jamaican-based central defender Josiah Trimmingham went from hero to zero for the Soca Warriors as they played to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a friendly at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Kingston on February 9.

Trimmingham, who represents Montego Bay United in the Jamaican Premier League, gave Trinidad and Tobago the lead with a header just before the half hour mark. However, shortly before referee Oshane Nation blew his final whistle, Trimmingham's night was soured when he inadvertently sent an attempted clearance into the Soca Warriors net as Jamaica attacker Kimani Arbouine sent a header goalward.

For the second straight game, TT operated with a 5-3-2 system, with Trimmingham and his central defensive partner Justin Garcia both retaining their spots from the first encounter, alongside full back Darnell Hosepdales. Meanwhile, 40-year-old goalkeeper Marvin Phillip started in goal for TT, before he was replaced with Jabari St Hillaire in the 81st minute.

Nathaniel James and the lanky Brent Sam formed a strike partnership for TT.

Trimmingham's late own goal robbed coach Dwight Yorke of his first win with TT since taking over as head coach last November. The Soca Warriors fell 3-1 to Saudi Arabia in a friendly at the Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on December 17, with the TT team also losing 1-0 to the "Reggae Boyz" in the first friendly between the teams in Montego Bay on February 6.

The Soca Warriors used the friendlies as preparation for their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup home-and-away preliminary tie versus Cuba on March 21 and 25.

Soca Warriors starting XI: Marvin Phillip (GK); Kaihim Thomas, Jesse Williams, Josiah Trimmingham, Justin Garcia, Darnell Hosepdales; John-Paul Rochford, Noah Powder, Joevin Jones; Nathaniel James, Brent Sam.