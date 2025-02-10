TPP names David Thomas as Tobago East candidate

David Thomas -

The Tobago People's Party (TPP) has selected retired assistant fire chief David Thomas as its candidate for Tobago East in the THA elections, constitutionally due in 2025.

TPP held a marathon screening session for potential candidates for both Tobago seats on February 6, at Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Thomas got the committee's nod over five other nominees, including a TPP official, a member of the protective services, and a THA adviser.

The other nominees were retired ACP William Nurse; TPP chairman Ann Natasha Second; tour guide William Trim; ex-assemblyman Max James; and technical adviser, Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy Anslem Richards.

The Tobago East seat is currently held by PNM's Ayana Webster-Roy who will be fighting to retain the constituency.

TPP said its screening committee is continuing its deliberations to select a Tobago West candidate.

THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James and public servant Barry Nelson are TPP's options at the moment.

The Tobago West seat is occupied by PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis who will be fighting for the post once more.

On February 9, the Patriotic Front, led by Mickela Panday, announced that Aretha Paula Clarke will be contesting Tobago West.