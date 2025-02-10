Multimedia
Singing Sonia wins National Calypso Queen title
Newsday Reporter
SINGING SONIA captured the hearts of the audience and judges with her song The Weaker Sex, earning her a standing ovation and the coveted National Calypso Queen title.
The competition hosted by the National Women’s Action Committee, took place at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain on February 9.
The second-place spot went to Kerine "Tiny" Williams-Figaro with her song Bon Appetit while Curlissa Charles-Mapp placed third with The Original Superwoman.
18 female calypsonians competed for the title including a number of seasoned calypsonians such as Meguella Simon, last year’s runner-up, Tiny, Roslyn Reid and Wendy Garrick of Tobago.
The event marked the competition's 40th anniversary.
Newsday reporter Angelo Marcelle attended the event and captured these images.
