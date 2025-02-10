Patron steals show in Machel's set at 'epic' Fete with the Saints

Bridgette Wilson performs with Machel Montano during his set at Fete with the Saints 2025 at the St Mary’s College Grounds, St Clair on February 8. Wilson was a patron at the event, but was invited on stage by Montano to sing his song Pardy. - Photo by Yehudi Walters, courtesy of Monk Music

WITH soca king Machel Montano, past soca monarch and road march champion Kees, current road march winner Mical Teja and new sensation Yung Bredda as part of the cast for Fete with the Saints 2025, you would think one of them would be the highlight of the night. Guess again.

Bridgette Wilson, a patron at the event, stole the hearts of thousands at the St Mary's College (CIC) Grounds in St Clair on February 8. Wilson, who was up front, was called onstage by Montano to sing his 2025 song Pardy.

Wilson grabbed the mic from Montano and performed like a seasoned professional, but at the same time displayed a child-like enthusiasm that everyone loved. A line in the song says, "We work so hard every week, we deserve a pardy," and during her performance with Montano she said she had finished work at 5.50 pm that day and was still able to reach the event before 7 pm.

"This song speaks to my soul," Wilson said.

Montano's expression on stage was one of shock and appreciation of how well Wilson handled herself. She spent about ten minutes on stage and started doing choreography with Montano and his dancers, even showing them some dance moves of her own. She is a dance teacher and choreographer.

>

"Bridgette, you are a star," Montano said, embracing her. An emotional Wilson responded with, "This is the best day of my life."

Immediately after coming off the stage, she spoke with Newsday while sipping water.

"I am feeling so rejuvenated, so alive. This is like a dream come true. My friends know that every party I go to, I kind of steal the mic and sing, but for Machel Jesus Montano to bring me on the stage and appreciate what I do (is amazing). I am still emotional."

Asked what the song means to her, Wilson said, "It (Pardy) reminded me of how I love the joy of Carnival...this song more than any song resonated with my work ethic and my soul. I work so hard every day."

Wilson is originally from Trincity, but now lives in Cascade.

Montano, who was struggling with his voice during his set, still performed with his usual energy, going through his repertoire of songs from 2025 and his decades of work in the industry including The Truth, Fast Wine, Fog and Bend Over.

He said sometimes he overworks himself and gets no sleep during the Carnival season, adding, "At least I still come out." He asked the patrons not to be vex with him because of his voice. Earlier in the evening, he had performed at the Chutney Soca Monarch semifinals.

Before Montano's set, GBM Nutron was the first artiste to hit the stage at 7.30 pm. Around the same time, it started to drizzle, which was followed by a heavier shower at 8.15 pm with Kes the Band on stage.

>

People hirried to shelter under tents, while others ignored the rain and stayed at the front of the stage. Kees, who is having another strong season with hits such as Cocoa Tea, brought a few friends on stage with him.

Full Blown, known for their writing ability over the years, sang their song Good Spirits, which has been received well this year. Yung Bredda also joined Kees on stage to sing his mega 2025 song The Greatest Bend Over. Veteran Iwer George also made an appearance with Kees, singing their 2020 road march song Stage Gone Bad.

During the set by Kees, an employee of the fete was sweeping water off the stage to prevent the entertainers from slipping.

Teja told Newsday he is thankful for another successful year, as his 2025 songs are popular among patrons.

Asked how he would describe the season, he said, "Full of energy, blessed from a higher power."

Teja, known for his writing skills, said providing great music is his mission.

"For me, it is about the music first. I think I put myself last and let the music be what it is. Even writing for other people, for me it is about the song."

In between performances, DJs kept people entertained. Among them was one of St Mary's College former student DJ Gonzo. Hosts Whitney Husbands and Ancil "Blaze" Isaac Jnr had chemistry on stage. Blaze told Newsday the fete has been a part of his life for the past 15 years, as a performer and now a host.

>

"I have been attending CIC fete for a few years. I actually performed at CIC fete: this is when it was at the school compound, when I had Palance (with JW) in 2010...this is a special fete." Blaze said St Mary's has set the bar in terms of the all-inclusive experience.

There were many drink and food options, among them curried crab and dumplings, tacos, pork ribs, salmon with sweet potato mash, kebabs, horse meat, Chinese dishes, jerk chicken, authentic Indian cuisine and doubles.

One patron who gave her name as Reanne described the fete as "epic." Another man, who first attended Fete with the Saints about seven years ago, said although the price has increased over the years, he does not mind as it is a premium event.

St Mary's has been known to go all out on the décor, and this year was no different, with the stage resembling a city skyline. It was designed by Ben and Janine Gayah.