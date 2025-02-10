Machel, Rikki Jai top CSM semis – 13 to challenge Rick Ramoutar

Soca star Machel Montano will compete for the title Chutney Soca Monarch. - Photo by Visual Styles

REIGNING Calypso Monarch and seven-time Soca Monarch (power and groovy) Machel Montano will headline the list of contenders for the Chutney Soca title to be held at Skinner Park on March 1.

The announcement was made on Monday by Southex CEO George Singh, promoter of the of bmobile's CSM 30th Anniversary Show.

Singh said due to the high quality performances at the semifinals, the producers have decided to add extra artistes to the grand finale, bringing the number of contenders for Rick Ramoutar’s crown and the $400,000 purse, to 12.

The 12 artistes who will now join Ramoutar and the "wildcard," Guyanese Terry Gajraj in the finals, bring to 14 the number of finalists.

Among the contenders are, nine-time CSM king Rikki Jai, two-time title holder Neval Chatelal as well as former monarch Ricardo Melville known as Daddy Chinee. Both Machel and Jai topped the semis.

There are also four women in the line-up who are vying not only for the top spot, but also for the Queen of Chutney Soca title, which is up for grabs. Reigning queen Rawytee Ramroop failed to advance to the finals.

Finalists: