High standard for Couva Calypso Monarch
Judging by standard of the offerings at the audition of the 2025 Couva Calypso Monarch (Seniors and Juniors) competitions held at the Balmain Community Centre, the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) is expecting a high quality and competitive show for both crowns when the finals are held on Carnival Friday.
“We had an excellent turnout of calypsonians for the auditions with 44 at the senior level and 20 juniors. The standard of entries was very high, especially among the seniors with a few ties which pushed the number making the finals to 13 who will come up against the defending champion, Rawle “Ratel” Peters,” said an excited Ezekiel Clarke, co-ordinator of the calypso competition.
“There was a healthy mix of social and political commentary, as well as humorous numbers, among the seniors. The juniors concentrated on nation-building songs and giving advice to adults on how they should nurture the youth.
"Calypso is certainly in good hands in Couva," Clarke added.
Among the seniors making the finals are former champion Georgia Charles-McIntyre and four-time junior champion N’Janella Duncan-Regis.
Young star Katelin Sultan, who has won several singing competitions in different genres in recent years, will try to wrest the junior crown from defending champion Marcus McDonald in a field of ten finalists.
Finalists:
Seniors
Rawle (Ratel) Peters: Is Greed
Kenyatta (Mega Bytes) King: Duncy and Hungry
Anastasia Richardson: Watch Yuh Clock
Andrew (Yellows) Fareira: Stand Up
N’Janela Duncan-Regis, New Chapter
Junior (Mr Famous) Noel: Low Down De Music
Georgia (The Messenger), Stand in the Group
Ephraim (Brother Ramkee) Ramkisoon: The Bye and Bye
Kadeem Graham: Just a Voice Away
Joanne (Queen Voice) Gibson: Staying in Calypso
Estherlita (Sweet Estherlina) Lowmans: Calypso Deserves Much More
Kerron (Flippy) Roberts: Meddle Less
Lystra (Lady Lystra) Nurse: I Have Hope
Caleb Hinds: Cut the Grass
(Reserve) Andrew (Frosty Brooks): A Moment of Silence
Juniors
Marcus Mc Donald (Defending Champion)
Keshawn Gomez: Mr Politician
Kai (Kaiso Kai): The Things that I Want
Katelin Sultan: Say ah Prayers for my Country
Zkinga (Mr Moses) Moses: I Believe in TT
Jah-Majesty Charles: Highway Child
Janavie (Janavie) Deokie: The Things Ah See
Jimean Burnette: Know Your Worth
Chelsea Figueroa: Turn Down Yuh Cell
(Reserve) Lashawnna (Black Lilly) Lowmans: Gimme Calypso Anytime
