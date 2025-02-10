High standard for Couva Calypso Monarch

Caleb Hinds sings his way to the Couva Calypso Senior Finals with “Cut the Grass” at auditions held January 26. -

Judging by standard of the offerings at the audition of the 2025 Couva Calypso Monarch (Seniors and Juniors) competitions held at the Balmain Community Centre, the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) is expecting a high quality and competitive show for both crowns when the finals are held on Carnival Friday.

“We had an excellent turnout of calypsonians for the auditions with 44 at the senior level and 20 juniors. The standard of entries was very high, especially among the seniors with a few ties which pushed the number making the finals to 13 who will come up against the defending champion, Rawle “Ratel” Peters,” said an excited Ezekiel Clarke, co-ordinator of the calypso competition.

“There was a healthy mix of social and political commentary, as well as humorous numbers, among the seniors. The juniors concentrated on nation-building songs and giving advice to adults on how they should nurture the youth.

"Calypso is certainly in good hands in Couva," Clarke added.

Among the seniors making the finals are former champion Georgia Charles-McIntyre and four-time junior champion N’Janella Duncan-Regis.

Young star Katelin Sultan, who has won several singing competitions in different genres in recent years, will try to wrest the junior crown from defending champion Marcus McDonald in a field of ten finalists.

Finalists:

Seniors

Rawle (Ratel) Peters: Is Greed

Kenyatta (Mega Bytes) King: Duncy and Hungry

Anastasia Richardson: Watch Yuh Clock

Andrew (Yellows) Fareira: Stand Up

N’Janela Duncan-Regis, New Chapter

Junior (Mr Famous) Noel: Low Down De Music

Georgia (The Messenger), Stand in the Group

Ephraim (Brother Ramkee) Ramkisoon: The Bye and Bye

Kadeem Graham: Just a Voice Away

Joanne (Queen Voice) Gibson: Staying in Calypso

Estherlita (Sweet Estherlina) Lowmans: Calypso Deserves Much More

Kerron (Flippy) Roberts: Meddle Less

Lystra (Lady Lystra) Nurse: I Have Hope

Caleb Hinds: Cut the Grass

(Reserve) Andrew (Frosty Brooks): A Moment of Silence

Juniors

Marcus Mc Donald (Defending Champion)

Keshawn Gomez: Mr Politician

Kai (Kaiso Kai): The Things that I Want

Katelin Sultan: Say ah Prayers for my Country

Zkinga (Mr Moses) Moses: I Believe in TT

Jah-Majesty Charles: Highway Child

Janavie (Janavie) Deokie: The Things Ah See

Jimean Burnette: Know Your Worth

Chelsea Figueroa: Turn Down Yuh Cell

(Reserve) Lashawnna (Black Lilly) Lowmans: Gimme Calypso Anytime