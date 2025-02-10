French Ambassador Didier Chabert: Carnival a journey of culture, resilience, Connection

French Ambassador Didier Chabert enjoys a doubles for breakfast at the French Embassy, Mary Street, St Clair on February 6. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

J'Ouvert plays an integral part in Carnival, as it signals the start of Monday and Tuesday revelry. The joyous event takes place across the country in a kaleidoscope of colour. Masqueraders paint themselves with mud, oil, chocolate, and other materials.

The pre-dawn festivities were first introduced by the French, who brought Carnival in the 1780s during a time of slavery. French overseers held pre-Lenten Carnival celebrations that included hunting parties, dinners, balls, and masquerade balls.

Enslaved Africans were banned from participating, so in secret, they held their own celebrations, drawing on their own rituals and folklore to imitate and mock the French.

Newsday spoke with French Ambassador Didier Chabert, who is eager for the early morning jamboree – he will be playing with the band Friends for the Road.

He spoke about the cultural ties between French traditions and present-day festivities.

Chabert said there are striking similarities between the celebrations, particularly in how both countries embrace a spirit of liberation and communal revelry.

“The French Jour de fête tradition, which marks the beginning of Carnival, influenced the early celebrations in the Caribbean and the focus on masked or painted faces. In Trinidad, it remains a pre-dawn event where revellers, often smeared in mud, paint, or chocolate, express a sense of freedom and abandonment.”

He explained it mirrors its French roots, where participants initially covered themselves in ashes or soot, symbolising the stripping away of societal norms and embracing equality for a day.

“Both J'Ouvert maintain a focus on collective enjoyment, often characterised by music, dance, and a shared sense of defiance against the constraints of everyday life. These elements create a deep connection between the two, showcasing how Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago evolved from early French influences while adapting to the unique cultural landscape of the island.”

Chabert enjoys participating in Carnival festivities, including viewing the re-enactment of the Canboulay riots. He said the re-enactment has deepened his understanding of the historical and cultural significance behind Carnival.

“It brought to life the struggles of African and Afro-descendant labourers during colonial times, illustrating how their resistance and perseverance laid the foundation for the vibrant celebration we know today. I now appreciate Carnival not just as a joyous festival but as a powerful act of cultural reclamation, resilience, and expression.”

He calls it a symbol of freedom and empowerment, saying it reflected the struggles and triumphs of those who fought for dignity and recognition.

“This experience has shifted my perspective, reminding me that Carnival is both a celebration of creativity and a reminder of the country’s complex and rich history.”

Chabert said the French Embassy hosted a visit by international artist and creative director of the French cosmetic brand Make Up Forever, Dany Sanz during the 2019 Carnival season. The Carnival-themed event included a demonstration by Sanz on the power of using colour to unite.

This year, the Trinidad Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) has made Chabert its guest of honour at the opening of the Kaiso House Tent, which he says is an honour and privilege.

“It is an incredibly humbling and joyous experience and a privilege to witness firsthand the vibrant energy and rich cultural expression that calypso embodies.”

He calls the artform a powerful storytelling and musical mastery, saying it is a beautiful reminder of how music can transcend borders and connect people.

“I’m honoured to be part of this unforgettable moment. It reflects not only TT’s culture but also the enduring bonds of friendship and cultural exchange between our nations.”

His favourite performer “without hesitation,” is Karene Asche, because of her “remarkable vocal talent, powerful stage presence, and ability to infuse every performance with deep emotion and authenticity.” Chabert said her artistry, unique blend of traditional calypso and modern influences, makes her music both timeless and relevant.

As he reflected on her 2024 Dimanche Gras song, No Excuse, Chabert said, “Her lyrics tackle important social and cultural issues – she has a way of telling stories that resonate with audiences. Her voice conveys a wide range of emotions: love, struggle, and triumph. I admire her dedication to preserving the calypso tradition while pushing boundaries and constantly evolving as an artist. She stands out as one of the most exceptional performers in the genre.”

Asche was honoured at the Franco-German Classical Music Concert in 2024 for her positive contribution to the artform and to society at large.

As his tenure draws to a close, he reflects with deep gratitude on the experiences and connections in TT, which he says profoundly enriched his life.

“From the warmth and generosity of the people to the vibrant culture that fills every corner of this beautiful island, I have been fortunate to witness and be part of a nation with an extraordinary spirit.”

He said TT's diversity, creativity, and resilience have left an indelible mark on him, and he feels privileged to have played a role in strengthening the bonds between both countries.

“Whether through the shared joy of Carnival, meaningful diplomatic exchanges, or the simple, everyday interactions with the people here, I leave with a profound appreciation for TT’s heritage and its role in shaping global culture. It has been an honour to serve, and I will deeply miss this vibrant island.”

Chabert said TT has taught him the power of unity forged through culture, history, joy, and way of life, a lesson he said Europe must learn again.

“I am reminded of the importance of thinking outside the box as a diplomat and finding imaginative ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Carnival, in particular, is an opportunity to reimagine our perspective on the world around us, and we must apply this mindset to economic, cultural, and political interactions. While reason is essential, we must also embrace human warmth. That is the lesson I will carry with me as I leave TT.”