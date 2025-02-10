Ex-Soca Warriors manager Sam Phillip dies

Former Soca Warriors manager and TT Pro League chairman Joseph Sam Phillip. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Joseph Sam Phillip, who served as the Soca Warriors assistant manager during their 2006 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, has died.

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said Phillip died on February 8.

Phillip served as assistant manager for roughly two years during the qualifying campaign in the buildup to this country's historic appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He then returned in a managerial capacity after the World Cup when the Soca Warriors were coached by Dutchman Wim Rijsbergen.

In addition to his role with the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team, Phillip featured in several key roles in both football and cricket administration during his longstanding service to sport.

"The TTFA extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Sam Phillip, a dedicated servant of TT football," a February 9 TTFA release said.

The TTFA release praised Phillip as an integral part of the local football fraternity.

"His contributions in the administrative side of the game in TT were invaluable, and his passion, professionalism and commitment will always be remembered. His passing is a great loss to the football community."

Phillip was the TT Pro League chairman from June 2017-March 2018 and also served as the manager of former Pro League powerhouse club Joe Public.

In the cricket arena, Phillip was a member of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) executive and was the chairman of the cricket body's East zone. Phillip was also on TTCB's zonal development and competitions committee, as well as the international and regional matches committee.