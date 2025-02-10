Energy specialist: PM put me 'at risk' by disclosing 2015 bid

Dr Keith Rowley -

Energy consultant Tony Paul has said the Prime Minister put him "at risk" by revealing a company he was affiliated to in 2015 had made a failed $2.5 million bid for a government contract.

Paul made the statement in a media release on February 9, after Dr Rowley chastised him for his comments on Paria Fuel Trading Company's agreement with Jamaica's Petrojam, dismissing it as a personal grouse.

Paul said, "It is difficult to escape the irony of the public disclosure of a private firm’s financial bid by the head of a government that repeatedly refuses to disclose public fees actually paid by the government to certain categories of private consultants, notably lawyers, on the grounds of security risks. Yet as a private individual, I am placed at risk by the implications conveyed by non-existent revenue earnings."

At the opening of City Heights Apartment Complex, San Fernando, on February 7, Rowley defended the decision of Paria, which announced a six-month contract for very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) with a maximum total volume of 540,000 barrels at an approximate cost of US$50.2 million, which will be determined by prevailing international pricing. The first shipment of 50,000 barrels arrived on February 1.

Rowley attributed the negative response from people to pure mischief.

“There is no end of mischief in this country. How you become the laughing stock, if you are selling fuel to the Caribbean region – buying and selling fuel, as Paria does.

“If you see an opportunity to buy from Jamaica, Jamaica being a Caricom country, which gives you an advantage in obtaining it from there, as against obtaining it from an external Caricom source, what is wrong with that?

“Are you implying that Paria shouldn’t buy and sell fuel? And you listen to people who don’t know what they are talking about and just concerned about making mischief.”

He singled out Paul for his comments “about a third-party involvement and implying that something is wrong, casting aspersions on the staff and board at Paria.

“Absolutely nonsense. Paria is a state company that buys and sells a range of refined fuel, and they buy that from persons outside of Caricom.

“All of a sudden there is some issue as though something is wrong. What is wrong?” he asked, suggesting people should stop interfering where they don’t know.

“I saw Paul on television, he started off by saying, 'I don’t know, but...' and after the 'but' he went on to talk about what he doesn’t know about Paria, casting aspersions on the company.

“He went further to cast aspersion on how the country’s energy business is managed by me and my colleagues in the Government.

“Well, since you asked me, let me tell you something: if we had paid Mr Paul the $2.5 million he had requested for a little job that we had asked him to do way up in the early part of the last administration which I led, he might not have been on television now talking foolishness and trying to cast aspersions on the people who are doing decent, effective work on behalf of the people of TT.

“I take serious umbrage (at his) going on television and misrepresenting the facts of the governance of this country.”

He said Paul is one of the geologists “who could have done something for this country, but his price was too high.”

Paul hit back, in a response to Newsday via WhatsApp on February 7, saying, “It's unfortunate that the honourable PM came to that view, but I respect his right to it and to express it the way he chooses.

“The statement that seems to have offended him was meant to appeal for transparency in managing public assets, by giving an example of the possible negative interpretation of opaque decision-making.

“Earlier in my discussion with the host, I shared my views on the merits of collaboration between the two parties involved.

“In an interview with the Trinidad Guardian on the matter, I expressed my confidence in the capability and integrity of the trading business management of Pária, which I repeat here.”

Paul said the 2015 proposal was developed by a team of consultants to help improve succession planning, as many of its energy-sector leaders were retired or approaching retirement.