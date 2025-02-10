Energy Conference opens with key message: Balance ambition with safety

Mala Baliraj, chairperson of the Energy Chamber. -

MITIGATING and/or minimising risks that are inherent to the energy sector must remain top priority for industry leaders as it is they who bear the critical responsibility of ensuring the safety of the frontline workforce.

This was the message from Mala Baliraj, chairperson of the Energy Chamber as she addressed attendees at the opening of the 2025 Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on February 10.

Baliraj took a moment to express condolences, on behalf of the Energy Chamber, to the family and friends of Pete Phillip, the offshore worker who went missing at sea and is presumed dead after Wells Services Ltd's Rig 110 – where he was working – partially collapsed into the sea near the Trinmar base in Point Fortin on December 22.

His body is yet to be recovered.

She stressed the need for continuous vigilance in occupational safety, noting that 375 companies in the industry are certified under the Safe to Work programme.

While Baliraj praised these companies for their commitment to safety, she acknowledged the significant financial and administrative challenges many of these businesses face in maintaining certification.

“(We recognise) that one of the major areas of concern is the cost associated with consulting advice and with training of staff for certification,” she said.

“It is also noted that currently it takes too long between the end of an audit and a certificate being issued.

“These are known challenges and these items are very much on the agenda of the Energy Chamber's management and board and we are fully committed to the continuous improvement of this programme.”

To attract the investments necessary for a sustainable future, she said, the industry must focus on both large-scale priorities like gas production and decarbonisation while simultaneously improving the everyday operational challenges that affect the sector.

The three-day conference brings together key stakeholders to discuss the industry’s future, investment opportunities and sustainability initiatives. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy were the features speakers on Day 1 of the conference.