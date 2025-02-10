DPP finds father dead in San Fernando apartment

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC. -

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, found the body of his father at the latter's apartment home in San Fernando on February 9, police said.

A preliminary report said that DPP Gaspard went to visit his father Joseph Gaspard, 89, at his Hickling Street apartment around 5.30 pm on Sunday. Despite several calls from the front of the building, Gaspard's father did not respond.

He later told investigators he used a spare key to go in and found his father's body on a bed. A report was made to the police.

District medical officer Dr Santlal viewed the body and saw no visible marks of violence to suggest foul play. She ordered the body removed to a funeral home pending an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Gaspard told investigators his father was hypertensive and recently had issues with his prostate.

A neighbour told officers he last saw Gaspard's father standing by a window in his apartment shortly after 8 pm on February 7.

Several calls to Gaspard's cellphone as well as WhatsApp messages on Monday went answered.