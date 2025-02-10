CWI introduces term limits for president, VP

CWI president Kishore Shallow (front row centre) and vice president and TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath (seated second from right) attend a CWI Special Meeting, on February 9, in Trinidad. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has introduced term limits for the top positions of president and vice-president after a Special Meeting of members of CWI was held in Trinidad on February 9.

A CWI media release on February 10 said that "its full member shareholders have officially approved a historic set of governance reforms."

"At the forefront of these reforms is the introduction of a term limit of a maximum of three terms of three years each for the positions of president and vice-president."

The release said the change will allow CWI to benefit from more ideas.

"This critical change ensures fresh leadership opportunities, promotes continuity while preventing stagnation, and aligns CWI’s governance framework with modern best practices."

>

There will also be an adjustment to the length of time the president and vice-president will serve a term.

"Additionally, the reforms include the increase of the term of the president and vice-president from two years to three years. This change will take effect from the next presidential and vice-presidential election, which is due in March 2025."

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow hailed the passage of these reforms as a landmark achievement.

“Today marks a defining moment for Cricket West Indies. With the implementation of long-overdue term limits and critical governance reforms, we are taking a bold and uncompromising step toward stronger, more transparent, and accountable leadership. For years, governance has been at the heart of regional debate, with stakeholders demanding change. This is not just reform; it is a necessary transformation that will ensure Cricket West Indies is led with integrity, vision, and responsibility."

The governance reform process has been a strategic priority for CWI, undergoing extensive discussions and consultations over the past few years, including insights from the Wehby Report.

Another change will be having more parity among genders as more women independent directors will be appoined to the board to "enhance gender representation in decision-making, ensuring a broader range of expertise and perspectives."

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, who is also the CWI vice-president, was among those who attended the meeting.

Changes in the board and leadership structure:

Introduction of term limits for the president and vice-president

Extension of the president and vice-president's term from two to three years.

The appointment of more female independent directors to the board to enhance gender representation in decision-making, ensuring a broader range of expertise and perspectives.

Implementation of a strategic governance committee.

Reduction in the number and size of committees.

Increased involvement of independent committee members.

Implementation of more robust recruitment and selection processes to ensure the most qualified candidates fill key positions within the organisation.

>