Brother Easy embarks on calypso journey

Brother Easy (Lennox Valentine) is embarking on a journey to make his mark in the world of calypso music. - Photo courtesy Brother Easy

Lennox Valentine, a seasoned tradesman from Mandingo Road in Princes Town, has always had music in his heart, even as he spent his days working with tools and materials.

Valentine, 66, who goes by the stage name Brother Easy, is embarking on a journey to make his mark in the world of calypso music – a journey that's been years in the making.

He is now gaining momentum in the spotlight with his Carnival 2025 calypso titled Mind Yuh Business.

On January 31, the song was uploaded to the YouTube channel Sheldon Nugget (Nuggvision).

The song has already started to make waves, gaining attention for its catchy rhythm and clever lyrics.

In the song, he vents his frustration with people who constantly meddle in his affairs yet fail to contribute or help him in any way. People expect him to relax and take a day off, but the singer insists he is working hard. He suggests that people should mind their own business and stop complaining about his work ethics.

Valentine is excited about the response.

"I did some gigs in south Trinidad and many people kept asking for Mind Yuh Business. They are showing appreciation. I love that. I am happy for wherever this song takes me. Some are saying it could go to Skinner Park. I hope their mouths take me," Valentine said.

He was referring to the possibility of being selected to perform at the Calypso Fiesta (the semi-final rounds of the National Calypso Monarch Competition) held traditionally at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

He added, "Initially, my stage name was Zero, but kaisonian Kenroy "Black Prince" Smith did not think it suited me. He thought the name Easy was better. I agreed and added the word, Brother."

This year, Valentine joined D' Kaiso Dynasty (formerly Kaiso House).

On February 13 Valentine will take the stage with other calypsonians at Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain at the opening of D' Kaiso Dynasty, marking another significant milestone in his growing calypso career.

Growing up in Gasparillo, Valentine said he was surrounded by family, including uncles who were not just relatives, but musical inspirations.

One of his uncles was a songwriter and Valentine recalled enjoying listening to the music.

As a boy, he would sing his uncle's song at primary school for his peers who would crowd around him to listen.

He recalled a band, Ace's Fan Club, visited his primary school to perform.

"The band asked if anyone wanted to join them on stage, I performed one of my uncle's songs. I started to sing with that band on weekends and it eventually dissolved. My cousin Janet Hamilton was a lead vocalist," Valentine said.

That spur-of-the-moment school performance was the first of many musical milestones that would fuel his ambition to pursue a career in calypso.

In 1982, Valentine wrote his first song, We Want Peace. It was released in 1983 when the US invaded Grenada, coincidentally making it fitting for the concerns about the geopolitical situation and the desire for peace during turbulent times.

Valentine added, "As a young artiste in those days and without a sponsor, it was difficult to be recognised nationwide."

Undeterred by the challenges, Valentine worked behind the scenes, contributing to the culture as the assistant secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Calypsonian Association for Musicians, Singers and Dancers.

While the association eventually dissolved after a year, Valentine's drive never wavered. Though he never entered many competitions, his passion for calypso continued to grow.

"I didn't want to be caught up in the competition scene," says Valentine.

He entered about three competitions, including a humour competition in 2015 and Petrotrin's Labour Day calypso competition in 2019 in which he placed third.

Just as Valentine is known for his trade skills, he hopes to replicate a similar success in the entertainment industry.